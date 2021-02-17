Fortnite Invalid Variant Error: Why Are You Seeing This Error? Is It Fixed By Epic?

Epic Games has released numerous skins and cosmetic bundles in its battle royale game Fortnite. Developers recently added the Boundless bundle in the game which is a set of cosmetics. All the cosmetics in this bundle offer customisable options, except for the emoticons. Fans have been really excited about the bundle since it was added to Fortnite Item Shop; however, a number of gamers have complained that they have been experiencing issues while trying to equip the set.

Also Read | Fortnite Textures Not Loading: How To Fix The Textures Glitch?

Fortnite invalid variant error

Fortnite players have been taking to social media platforms to report that they are encountering an issue while equipping the new Boundless set in Fortnite with an edited style. Several players have also raised the issue with Epic Games, requesting a fix for the issue. As more and more players voiced their concerns, the gaming company released a statement saying that their team has been investigating the issue which is causing players to receive an error message titled "Invalid variant" when equipping the Boundless set that has had the style edited.

Also Read | Fortnite Valentines Skins: List Of All New Skins And Cosmetic Rewards

Fortnite invalid variant issue resolved

Epic Games has now posted a new tweet informing players that the Fortnite error has been fixed. This means that you should have any problem when trying to equip the Boundless set with an edited style.

The issue with the Boundless outfits has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/c1ntN1WmJ2 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 17, 2021

The Boundless set comes with 14 Cosmetics that features a total of 10 Outfits. These include the following:

The Mighty Volt

Polarity

Hypersonic

Backlash

Joltara

Wanderlust

Dynamo Dancer

Blastoff

Hunter

Firebrand

Also Read | Fortnite Tess Skin: Who Is Tess In Fortnite? How Much Does The New Tess Bundle Cost?

Along with the above outfits, players get one Phantasmic Pulse Harvesting Tool, one Hero’s Beacon Emote, and two Back Blings which include the Holo-Back and Emoticape.

Fortnite is set to enter Week 12 of Chapter 2, Season 5 later this week. Make sure that you have purchased the new Season 5 battle pass to complete all the challenges that will soon go live. The new Battle Pass costs around 950 V-bucks.

Fortnite Season 5 is now available across various platforms which include the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch and Android.

Also Read | Fortnite Wanna See Me Emote Arrives In Fortnite Item Shop: How Much Does It Cost?

Image credits: Epic Games