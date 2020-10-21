TFT Divine Build: Best Build And Counters For The Divine Origin

Teamfight Tactics continues to be one of the hottest games in the auto-battle genre. The free-to-play title offers plenty of exciting content such as avatars, arena skins, and much more. It is highly competitive and requires the best team composition to reign supreme. Game developers have also revealed the new origin and class traits within the titles' Fates set.

Divine is one of the many origins that you have in the TFT which houses a total of six champions including Wukong, Irelia, Jax, Lux, Lee Sin, and Warwick. However, it is important for operators to learn about the best Divine builds to be successful in matches.

TFT Divine build (Team Comp)

For your early game Divine build, you will start off with Jax, Irelia, Lux, and Wukong as the core units. These characters will be able to take out every opponent using their ultimates.

Once you reach halfway in the game, you will be able to utilize some you will get to look for the Chosen Divine unit. This will give you an opportunity to execute 6 Divines during level 6. However, you need to make sure that you get the Warwick. However, if you aren't able to find the champion, you can still rely on Shen and obtain the Sword of Divine. As you continue to progress and reach the end, you will first need to reach level 8. From here, you must start searching for Yone and Sett as they will allow you to have more synergy on your team.

Divine counter

Divine TFT item builds

Here are the item builds that are recommended for the Divine origin:

Warwick - Enchantment: Cinderhulk, Guardian Angel, and Ninja Tabi

Irelia - Dragon's Claw, Guardian Angel, and Hand of Justice

Sett – Sword of Divine, and Guardian Angel

TFT download

The new TFT Set 4 origin is live across all platforms. The video game is available for download on both Android and iOS devices. You can download the latest version of the game by heading over to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Image credits: Riot Games