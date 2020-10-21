TFT Vi Build And Counter: Here Is The Best Build For Vi In Season 10 TFT

TFT Season 10 brings Vi as a character who uses an ability known as Denting Blow. Using this ability, her attacks can blast through enemies while dealing magic damage and putting down their armour for a duration of up to 6 seconds. Her health stats are 700 / 1260 / 2268 and her DPS stats are 39 / 70 / 126. Continue reading to know all about Vi TFT.

Also read | Ghost Of Tsushima Mask Locations; Learn About All The Mask Locations In Ghost Of Tsushima

TFT Vi Build

Also read | Genshin Impact Ayaka Leaked Gameplay Video Reveals Cool Glimpses; Read

In TFT Season 10, Vi comes in the category of C-Tier for the role of Jungle. The current win rate of this champion is about 53.55% which is good, a pick rate of 3.82% which is high, and a ban rate of 0.34% which is low. Lux is one of the champions who are easier to play in League of Legends. Players can make use of Domination runes and a build comprised of dive item combined with a Diver playstyle.

In Season 10, the Champion Vi should be used with Hunter's Machete and other starter items based around Refillable health potions. The first item that the players should build is Enchantment: Warrior followed with a Ninja Tabi purchase. All the other items are mentioned below:

Enchantment: Warrior

Ninja Tabi

Trinity Force

Sterak's Gage

Guardian Angel

Dead Man's Plate

In Season 10 the best Vi runes for Jungle are Domination and Precision as the Primary and Secondary respectively. Now within the Sorcery tree, the best Keystone Rune that the players should use is Electrocute.

Also read | Genshin Impact Klee Banner Release Date: Know Everything About This Banner Here

Primary Domination Electrocute Sudden Impact Eyeball Collection Relentless Hunter

Secondary Precision Triumph Coup de Grace

Third Attack Speed Adaptive Force Armor



For Season 10, the starting abilities that players should consider levelling for Vi are as follows -

The first ability for level 1 should be Q - Vault Breaker

Next thing to be done is to start maxing out Q - Vault Breaker

After that, players can start levelling up E - Excessive Force followed by W - Denting Blows.

Maxing Skill Order - Q › E › W

Vi Counter

The strongest counter would be Pantheon, an easy to play champion who currently has a Win Rate of 51.05% (Good) and Play Rate of 3.09% (High).

Pantheon

Fiddlesticks

Ivern

Jax

Maokai

Sejuani

Also read | Ghost Of Tsushima Legends Tips And Tricks To Improve Your Gameplay

Promo Image Credits: Riot Games