Last Updated:

TFT Vi Build And Counter: Here Is The Best Build For Vi In Season 10 TFT

In Season 10 TFT, Vi is one of the Jungle characters who fall under the C-Tier category. Check out this build for Vi and her counter champions.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
tft

TFT Season 10 brings Vi as a character who uses an ability known as Denting Blow. Using this ability, her attacks can blast through enemies while dealing magic damage and putting down their armour for a duration of up to 6 seconds. Her health stats are 700 / 1260 / 2268 and her DPS stats are 39 / 70 / 126. Continue reading to know all about Vi TFT.

Also read | Ghost Of Tsushima Mask Locations; Learn About All The Mask Locations In Ghost Of Tsushima

TFT Vi Build

Also read | Genshin Impact Ayaka Leaked Gameplay Video Reveals Cool Glimpses; Read

In TFT Season 10, Vi comes in the category of C-Tier for the role of Jungle. The current win rate of this champion is about 53.55% which is good, a pick rate of 3.82% which is high, and a ban rate of 0.34% which is low. Lux is one of the champions who are easier to play in League of Legends. Players can make use of Domination runes and a build comprised of dive item combined with a Diver playstyle.

In Season 10, the Champion Vi should be used with Hunter's Machete and other starter items based around Refillable health potions. The first item that the players should build is Enchantment: Warrior followed with a Ninja Tabi purchase. All the other items are mentioned below:

  • Enchantment: Warrior
  • Ninja Tabi
  • Trinity Force
  • Sterak's Gage
  • Guardian Angel
  • Dead Man's Plate

In Season 10 the best Vi runes for Jungle are Domination and Precision as the Primary and Secondary respectively. Now within the Sorcery tree, the best Keystone Rune that the players should use is Electrocute.

Also read | Genshin Impact Klee Banner Release Date: Know Everything About This Banner Here

  • Primary
    • Domination
    • Electrocute
    • Sudden Impact
    • Eyeball Collection
    • Relentless Hunter
  • Secondary
    • Precision
    • Triumph
    • Coup de Grace
  • Third
    • Attack Speed
    • Adaptive Force
    • Armor

For Season 10, the starting abilities that players should consider levelling for Vi are as follows - 

  • The first ability for level 1 should be  Q - Vault Breaker
  • Next thing to be done is to start maxing out  Q - Vault Breaker
  • After that, players can start levelling up  E - Excessive Force followed by W - Denting Blows.
  • Maxing Skill Order - Q › E › W

Vi Counter

The strongest counter would be Pantheon, an easy to play champion who currently has a Win Rate of 51.05% (Good) and Play Rate of 3.09% (High).

  • Pantheon
  • Fiddlesticks
  • Ivern
  • Jax
  • Maokai
  • Sejuani

Also read | Ghost Of Tsushima Legends Tips And Tricks To Improve Your Gameplay

Promo Image Credits: Riot Games

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND