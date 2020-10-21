TFT Moonlight Build: The Best Build Guide For Moonlight Origin

Teamfight Tactics has proved to be one of the most successful games in the battle arena genre. The online free-to-play title from Riot Games has seen significant improvements in recent months and it continues to thrill fans with every update. It offers a multitude of champions in the game and also features item builds or team composition for its characters which plays a significant role in matches.

Riot Games has also announced the new origin and class traits for the game's Fates set which has arrived with a recent update. The Moonlight TFT is one of the popular origins in TFT that features four champions including Aphelios, Diana, Lissandra, and Sylas.

TFT Moonlight build

Early in the game, you will start off with three Moonlight characters. The champion with the lowest star-level escalates a star level until you reach the end of the battle. When all the three characters in the Origin are three-star champions, the two champions at the lowest get a step up. A five-star Moonlight is also possible.

As you continue to progress in the game and reach mid-game, slow roll above 50 and hit Aphelios 4 star at the sixth or seventh level based on where you stand in the match. Once you have hit the champion 4 star, you need to push through the level to hit 4 spirits along with the Mystic.

As you reach the end of the game and hit level 8 or 9, you need to play two upgraded legendary units such as Azir, Kyn, Sett, and the likes. However, you can go for any of the champions based on your preference.

TFT Set 4 Origin

The new TFT Set 4 origin is live across all platforms. The different origin traits added in Teamfight Tactics Set 4: Fates include Cultist, Divine, Dusk, Elderwood, Enlightened, Exile, Fortune, Moonlight, Ninja, Spirit, The Boss, Tormented, and Warlord. To experience the new origin traits in TFT, you need to head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and install or update the game to the latest version.

