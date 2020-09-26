Fortnite Joker Skin: Release Date And Everything Included In 'The Last Laugh' Bundle

Epic Games’ Fortnite is certainly one of the most influential battle royale games out there. The video game has seen plenty of crossovers over the years which is now part of Fortnite's appeal. And while there have been numerous crossover variations, some of the most popular ones include Marvel and DC.

Epic Games has introduced plenty of superhero Fortnite skins in the game to entice its users. Now, the game developers have unveiled yet another DC villain-themed DLC bundle that is set to appear in the game's Item Shop later this year. The DLC bundle has been titled “The Last Laugh” and it will include DC's most iconic villain, the Joker.

Fortnite Joker skin release date

Epic Games has revealed that The Last Laugh bundle will be released on November 17, this year. The bundle will be available at the Fortnite Item Shop for $30.

The Last Laugh bundle - Here's what it includes

Along with the main Joker skin, The Last Laugh bundle will also feature two other characters which include the Poison Ivy and Midas Rex.

In addition, players will also get their hands on a bunch of other items such as the Joker's Revenge Pickaxe, Bad Joke Pickaxe, Pick a Card Contrail, Laugh Riot Back Bling, Midas Crest, Ivy Axe, and the Kingmaker. Moreover, Epic Games will also give away 1,000 V-Bucks as part of The Last Laugh bundle. This can be utilized to buy any item from the Fortnite Item Shop.

Fortnite fans will be able to get The Last Laugh bundle in both digital or physical versions. Epic Games has confirmed in a press release that the retail version will be available for users on the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch platforms. The gaming company also confirmed that the bundle will also arrive in time for the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles. It also indicated that the new bundle may arrive on both mobile and PC platforms. Epic did not offer any exact availability details for the two platforms, however, it assured fans to share more details surrounding the purchase.

Image credits: Epic Games