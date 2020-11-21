Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle: How To Get The Joker Pack? Know Details

One of the most loved seasons of Fortnite, Season 4 is about to end soon. Epic Games has made sure that the end is as interesting as the entire season has been. The Fortnite Season 4 Last Laugh Bundle is one of the most interesting bundles for all the DC fans as the Joker and his team of two make a cameo in the game. So, each of the character skins in the Last Laugh Bundle comes with their own harvesting tools and more. This is the reason why many players are wondering about the Last Laugh Bundle and "how to get the Joker Pack?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to get the Joker Pack?

The Last Laugh Bundle is sold as a part of a bundle, rather than as part of the Season 5 Battle Pass. The game developers, Epic Games has collaborated with Warner Bros. Games to release a physical edition of the Last Laugh Bundle. This means players can not only buy these skins digitally but they can get their hands on the physical edition as well. The Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle also includes Poison Ivy, Midas Red and the Laugh Riot Back Bling, Bad Joke Pickaxe, The Joker’s Revenge Pickaxe, and the Pick a Card Contrail.

However, the digital version in the Fortnite Item Shop will not be available for purchase until December (in Season) as revealed by a popular Fortnite leaker, HYPEX. Players can get the physical version from the stores from November 18, 2020, and enjoy their favourite goodies of the DC characters. You can find the Fortnite Last Laugh Physical edition at retailers like Best Buy or GameStop.

Last Laugh Bundle price

The Last Laugh bundle is currently available for purchase (physical versions) at $30. The physical versions come with 3 skins and 1000 V Bucks, and with a "Last Laugh bundle code." The Last Laugh bundle codes are only available for platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. The PlayStation codes work PS4 and PS5, and the Xbox codes work on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. There are no physical bundles or codes for PC and mobile players, so they will have to wait until the bundle becomes available for purchase digitally.

