Fortnite Leaks: ShiinaBR On A New Daywalker-like Blade Coming With The New Update

Fortnite Season 4 update is just around the corner and the fans seem to be extremely excited for it. This could be an aftermath of a number of Fortnite leaks that have surfaced on the internet. ShiinaBR is one of the most popular data miners who has been released some of the most talked-about Fortnite leaks. Read more to know what Fortnite leaks ShiinaBR has been releasing on her Twitter and Youtube.

Season 4 Fortnite update leaks

Blade (a marvel character) will come to the game very soon:



- "Daywalker"

- "Sniped an opponent as Blade." — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) September 23, 2020

Apparently the Battle Bus got upgraded? (via @FortTory) pic.twitter.com/Gad3Y5y3QT — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) September 23, 2020

Some strings that hint at the return of Air Royale have been updated! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) September 23, 2020

New sets that were added this update:



"BDayJam"

"BlandAbolish"

"BraveryTime"

"DarkChaser"

"MetroHub"

"RuneMood"

"RuneParallel" — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) September 23, 2020

More about Fortnite

Fortnite’s latest collaboration with Marvel Studios has certainly gained a lot of attention on social media. The players have now been asking a lot of questions about the new Marvel characters being introduced to the game. The makers not only added the characters but also some challenges related to the superheroes. Currently, the players have been talking about the mysterious claw marks challenge that has been introduced to the game. Just like Deadpool and Aquaman skins were introduced, makers are now going to release the Wolverine challenges every week. The players need to complete all these weekly challenges in order to get the Wolverine skin in Fortnite.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

The Fortnite Season 4 Week 5 challenges are now live for all the Battle Pass holders. This is a very important update for the players as completing the weekly challenges gives them a huge XP boost. They can level up their battle pass and even unlock a number of skins by completing the Fortnite Season 4 Week 5 challenges in time. To make your game easier, we have listed down all the Fortnite Season 4 Week 5 challenges. Here are all the new challenges for all the battle pass holders.

Search for 7 Chests at the Doom's Domain - 25,000 XP

Secure 3 eliminations at the - 25,000 XP

Drive a car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in less than 4 minutes without getting out - 25,000 XP

Collect 1 Floating Ring at the Coral Castle - 25,000 XP

In a vehicle, jump through the flaming rings at Salty Springs - 25,000 XP

Make a Stark Robot dance - 25,000 XP

Destroy a Gorger - 50,000 XP

Deal 500 damages to opponents at The Authority - 25,000 XP

