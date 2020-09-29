When Do Fortnite Birthday Challenges End? Know All About Challenges

Fortnite has had a beautiful season with the Chapter 2 Season 4 update and it has provided massive amounts of content for the players to engage in this season. The game will be completing 3 years in the industry and Epic is hosting a Fortnite 3rd birthday event to celebrate the game. Fortnite has placed special challenges for their birthday bash, so players can earn some XP and Cosmetics while celebrating Fortnite’s Birthday. Read on to know when do Fortnite birthday challenges end:

Also read: Birthday Cake Locations In Fortnite: Where Are The Cakes?

When do Fortnite Birthday Challenges End?

Fortnite 3rd birthday bash starts from the 26th of September and goes on till the 1st of October. Players have the time until the 1st of October to complete all the challenges and earn all the cosmetics and XP that Fortnite is providing for the challenges.

Also read: How To Get Rocket League Back Bling In Fortnite? Llama Rama Event Challenges And Rewards

Fortnite 3rd birthday challenges

Each year, Epic celebrates the birthday of one of its biggest franchises, Fortnite. It hosts a birthday event for the players in the Fortnite battle royale map. The event consists of challenges, cosmetics, birthday cakes, and a birthday-themed battle bus. Thanks to the leakers and data miners, players can get an early look at the challenges before they officially appear. The Fortnite 3rd birthday challenges and rewards are as follows:

Play Matches 0/10: The Big Three Spray

Dance in front of birthday cakes 0/10: The Cakey Wrap

Outlast opponents 0/500: The Cupcake Emoticon

Gain Health or Shield from Birthday Cake 0/50: 80,000XP

Also read: What Is For77.com? Does It Really Transfer Free V Bucks To Your Fortnite Account?

Fortnite 3rd Birthday Gift Boxes and More

Players will also be able to get gift boxes for the third birthday which would include epic or legendary items. The loot would consist of weapons and consumables. Fortnite will also bring back the birthday-themed bus that would play birthday songs for the whole Fortnite Birthday week while staring at every new match. Cake spawns will also be introduced with Gift box spawns. Fortnite’s birthday is on the 26th of September and that whole week should be focused on Fortnite 3rd birthday party. The loot from the gift boxes include:

Weapon Loot

LMG (Epic): Spawn chance 9.09%

Combat Shotgun (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Charge Shotgun (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Revolver (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Tactical Submachine Gun (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Scoped Assault Rifle (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Rocket Launcher (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Pump Shotgun (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Assault Rifle (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Burst Assault Rifle (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle (Legendary): Spawn chance 9.09%

Consumables Loot

Medkit (Uncommon): Spawn Chance 25.00%

Small Shield Potion (Uncommon): Spawn Chance 32.50%

Shield Potion (Rare): Spawn Chance 32.50%

Bandage Bazooka (Epic): Spawn Chance 10.00%

Also read: Best Landing Spots In Fortnite Season 4: Top 5 Places On The Map For Loots

Promo image source: Fortnite Twitter Handle