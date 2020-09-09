Fortnite Leaks Season 4 New And Updated; Read Full Details

Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2 is where all the buzz is right now. Fortnite has really outdone themselves with the new season update and the tons of content they have provided with the new update. It has become one of the most famous online multiplayer games out there, and with fame also comes the leaks.

Fortnite has always been a victim of leaks by professional data miners and leakers. Although Fortnite's season 4 is jam-packed with content, reports suggest that they aren't done yet and there is a lot more still to come from Epic.

Battle Breakers and Fortnite Crossover is back

Fortnite is pretty well known for its crossovers. Fortnite season 4 itself is a huge crossover with Marvel. In the past Fortnite has had crossovers with the likes of DC, Star Wars, and lots more. Battle Breakers is also developed by Epic, the same as Fortnite.

Therefore, the crossover was bound to happen. Battle Breakers have made their way into Fortnite previously, but only in PvE campaign mode by Fortnite, Save the World. Fortnite iconic skins like Jess, Ramirez, and Kyle could be unlocked in Battle Breakers. Razor and Kurohomura could be unlocked in Fortnite.

Shiina BR, a trusted source for Fortnite leaks is responsible for this information. The account tweeted, "As already teased by the Battle Breakers account a few hours ago, the game gets another Fortnite crossover. This time we will probably see skins like Razor in the Battle Royale Item Shop, too".

This gives hopes to the players that this time around the crossover is likely to happen in Battle Royale mode rather than just Save the World mode.

As already teased by the Battle Breakers account a few hours ago, the game gets another Fortnite crossover.



This time we will probably see skins like Razor in the Battle Royale Item Shop, too.

All Cosmetics Leaked by Hypex

Hypex is a reputable leaker and a data miner, who is responsible for quite a lot of major Fortnite leaks and also other games. Hypex has just recently leaked all the in-game cosmetics that can be unlocked through the battle pass or purchased through the Fortnite item store for season 4 chapter 2.

Other Upcoming Fortnite Leaks

Shiina BR has also made some leaks on other upcoming content for Fortnite. According to Shiina BR the famous Dark Reflections Bundle is set to return to the Fortnite item shop. Shiina BR has also informed the public about the new Fortnite skins that are going to drop on September 12, 2020. Shimmer and Tender defender are the new Fortnite Skins that are going to be available for the players.

The Dark Reflections Pack will apparently return to the Item Shop soon!



You can already purchase it on Nintendo Switch, other platforms should follow very soon.

Shimmer and Tender Defender will be in the Item Shop on September 12.

Promo image source: Fortnite twitter handle