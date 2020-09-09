Fortnite Releases New Cosmetic Bundle, Samurai Scrapper Pack; Read

Fortnite Season 4 update has been full of surprises and treats for the players. Epic has released a massive amount of content during this update, from giving the players Marvels greatest superheroes as skins to changing POIs to marvel themed ones too. Fortnite has always been the first to provide the players with an array of cosmetic customizations for the players to personalize their character according to their tastes and preferences. These cosmetic upgrades can be made either by leveling up in the battle pass and unlocking the skins by moving through tiers or purchasing bundle packs at the Fortnite item shop. Reports suggest Fortnite has two new upcoming bundle packs and they're called the Samurai Scraper Pack and Street Serpent Pack.

Get access to #SaveTheWorld with the Samurai Scrapper Pack!



Included in the Pack:

-Samurai Scrapper Taiga Hero, can be used in Battle Royale once unlocked

-Scrapper Spear Weapon Schematic

-Earn up to 1,000 V-Bucks and more by doing Save the World Daily Quests pic.twitter.com/lQRx4tR0Zh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 8, 2020

Also read: Fortnite Week 2 Challenges: Here Are All The New Challenges For Season 4

Samurai Scrapper Pack

The Samurai Scraper pack consists of many goodies for the players. The official description for the pack reads, "a true warrior can make a weapon from whatever’s at hand". The bundle provides 2 rare skins for the players: one with a helmet and mask and one without. Both of these skins are of the Samurai Scrapper Taiga Hero. Players also receive a rare back bling banner and Copper Scrapper Spear pickaxe. This pack was first assumed to be available only for the 'Save the World' players, Fortnite's PvE campaign, but that's not the case anymore and battle royale players can enjoy the pack too.

Players that purchase this pack will also receive access to the PvE campaign, 'Save the World'. Along with all this, the players will also get Samurai Scrapper Challenges wherein the player can earn up to 1,000 V-Bucks and 1000 X-Ray tickets by completing Save the World daily quests. The Samurai Scrapper pack has already been launched in a few countries such as New Zealand and Australia. It is set to launch globally on September 9, 2020, with a price of $15.99. This pack can be purchase through the Fortnite item shop, Playstation Store, or Xbox Store.

Also read: How To Get Red She Hulk In Fortnite Season 4? Steps To Complete Jennifer Walter Challenges

Street Serpent Pack

One of the packs that was released earlier in Season 4 is the Street Serpent pack. “Street fights and back-alley brawls are what you will find with the Street Serpent Pack'' -- this is what the official description reads. Check out what you get in the Street Serpent Pack for the price of $3.99 below:

Seeker Skin - Rare

Chainstick Pack Back Bling - Rare

Street Blade Pickaxe - Rare

600 V-Bucks

Sweep the streets with an unavoidable gaze 🐍



Grab the Street Serpent Pack and get 600 V-Bucks with it. Available in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/NVANGTU5WH — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 1, 2020

Also read: Is Fortnite.ceo Legit Or Scam: Does It Give You Free V Bucks?

Also read: Where Is Mountain Top Ruins In Fortnite And How To Reach There?

Promo image source: Fortnite twitter handle