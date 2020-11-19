Fortnite 14.60 Patch Notes Bring Houseparty Video Chat And New Matchmaking Portals

Epic Games has finally released the new Fortnite update 14.60 and it is now live on servers. The new patch update is set to build-up for the much-awaited end of the season event and also bring a bunch of other exciting content and features. With the new Fortnite update, there will be a Houseparty video chat support, new matchmaking portals to the Creative Hub, a new batch of XP Extravaganza Challenges and more.

Fortnite 14.60 patch notes

Here's a list of all changes implemented with the Fortnite patch notes 14.60:

Venom Cup

Venom Cup is clearly one of the biggest additions with the new Fortnite update. Fortnite fans can now dive into the game with their friends to compete against a number of opponents in the Marvel Knockout Super Series. If you rank high up on the ladder, you will be able to unlock a Venom skin, Venom emote, Tendril Tote Back Bling, and a Symbiote Slasher Pickaxe before the release.

XP Extravaganza Part Two

Developers are rolling out the next set of XP Extravaganza Challenges as Chapter 2, Season 4 continues.

Creative Hub

Developers have introduced new matchmaking portals to the Creative Hub that will be powered by the Fortnite community. There will also be a brand new Creative LTM which will include some of the top games created by the community. This will be featured on a rotation basis.

Let's Get Social

Players will be able to see their friends' faces as they play the game together using the new video chat feature that has been powered by Houseparty.

Creative mode changes

Epic Games has also made numerous changes to the Creative mode. Here are the main highlights:

Players can hide the Elimination Feed and mute Elimination Audio to encourage sneaky sniping.

The Hub Island portal layout has been updated which will help adjust the latest updates to hub creator guidelines.

Fixed an issue with the time of day lighting where it would appear differently on personal and featured islands.

Apart from the above changes, the update also fixes a bunch of gameplay, weapons/items, creative tools, devices, prefabs and gallery bugs.

Image credits: Epic Games