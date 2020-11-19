Intel Fortnite Bundle: How To Claim The Fortnite Splash Squadron Set?

Fortnite's Marvel crossover in Chapter 2, Season 2 has introduced fans to some of the most popular superhero and supervillain characters from the Marvel universe. The Marvel theme will soon reach its conclusion with the end of season event; however, the gaming company continues to thrill the battle royale fans by constantly adding new content to the title including new items and skin bundles. Interestingly, it appears that Epic Games is now collaborating with technology giant Intel to bring a new exclusive bundle for the fans which will be titled the ‘Splash Squadron Set’.

Epic Games is yet to offer details on the collaboration; however, there is a new leak from notorious Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, which gives us a look at the new skin.

The Wavebreaker skin will be part of a Fortnite X Intel cooperation!



This image was sent to me in DMs by @eggzbee, and @XTigerHyperX also found another image, confirming this is actually real! pic.twitter.com/TA1lhl4AW0 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 14, 2020

The new Intel Fortnite bundle will also include a glider and a pickaxe along with the main skin. In addition, it will also offer users access to a number of quality apps such as MultiCam Capture, Vegas Pro 365, Photo Director, and more. However, the latest Intel Fortnite bundle will only be available to PC players, meaning fans on other platforms won't be able to claim the new bundle.

How to get Intel Fortnite skin?

To get the new Intel Fortnite skin and bundle, Fortnite players should own an eligible Intel CPU. The offer is available on a wide range of CPUs. You can check out the list of qualifying CPUs in this tweet.

List of qualifying CPUs pic.twitter.com/K24M18aNeE — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 14, 2020

The next step is to head over to this link and log in using your Intel credentials. You can register a new account if you don't already have one. Now, simply follow the on-screen instructions which will prompt you to connect your Epic Games and Intel account. Once done, you need to click on the 'Redeem Offer' button and go through the verification process. Now, you will need to identify your Stock Keeping Unit. Lastly, you need to download and run the Intel Hardware Scanning Tool to check your eligibility for the free bundle. It should be noted that fans will be able to redeem the offer by March 31, 2021, as per the promotional image.

Image credits: XTigerHyperX - Fortnite Leaks