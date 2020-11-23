Fortnite Makers Add A New Galactus Event, Gains Popularity Amongst The Gamers

Fortnite makers are just about to release Galactus to their game that has been trending amongst the gaming community lately. Thus, we have listed all the information we had about the same. Read more about Fortnite Galactus event.

Fortnite Galactus Event leaks

Fortnite players have been excited to see a number of new features that are going to be added to the game. The players have also been asking questions like when is the Gatactus event starting in Fortnite? The makers recently released a set of new Patch notes for their Season 4 on November 18. This new updates ahs added the Galactus event files to the game. Since the files were uploaded, a lot of data miners have released a lot of information about the Galactus event in Fortnite. Apart from this, the Fort nite Galactus event is mostly going to start on December 1st at 4 PM ET. Apart from that, here are some new changes that have been made with the update that was rolled out on November 18.

Fortnite Update

HIGHLIGHTS

You can now hide the Elimination Feed and mute Elimination Audio to encourage sneaky sniping!

GAMEPLAY

Added a new option to My Island > Settings

Player Elimination Audio: Off, On (Default: On) - causes eliminated players to be despawned silently.

Added new options to My Island > UI

Hide Elimination Feed: Yes, No (Default: No) - completely hides the elimination feed during the game.

Hide Party Eliminations: Yes, No (Default: No) - hides the number of eliminations for each party member in the Party UI during the game.

GAMEPLAY BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where an eliminated player could spectate a player on the enemy team.

Fixed an issue where Team Size did not limit the number of players when Join in Progress was set to ‘Spawn Next Round’.

Fixed an issue where the sky would flicker on PS4.

WEAPONS AND ITEMS BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the X-4 Stormwing was de-synced after player interaction.

Fixed an issue where husks did not fall off edges to follow players.

CREATIVE TOOLS AND PHONE BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where players could not open the Creative Inventory after cutting and pasting a device.

Fixed an issue where the Creative Inventory appeared distorted when customizing a device.

PREFABS AND GALLERIES BUG FIX

Fixed a collision issue with the pillar wall asset from the Princess Castle Wall galleries.

Fixed an issue with the bush from Winter Variant Foliage Gallery A having a yellow glow.

Fixed an issue with a bridge girder asset from the Steel Bridge galleries being difficult to place with the phone.

Fixed an issue with some of the Steel Bridge prefabs & galleries placing outside of the preview boundary.

Fixed an issue with the bridge street asset from the Steel Bridge set having a misaligned grid snap box.

Fixed an issue with assets from the Swamp Cliff Gallery displaying the wrong texture.

