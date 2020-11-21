Fortnite Venom Bundle - Venom Cup Scoring System, How To Get Venom Skin & More

Fortnite Season 5 is going to roll out soon, which means that season 4 is about to end. While the hype of the new season has already created a lot of buzz, Epic Games is busy pushing incredible updates like support for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and more. To make its gaming community happier, the developers have also rolled out the final skin from the Marvel Universe, called the Venom. This is the reason why many players are wondering about Fortnite Venom Bundle and "how to get the Venom Skin?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know.

Fortnite Venom Bundle in the tournament

Fortnite features the Marvel Knockout Super Series as a weekly tournament series. In this series, winners of each stage of the tournament will qualify for the final event. And, all the winners reaching the final stage will earn a chance to earn real money for their placements. As per the official tournament guideline, the first stage of the tournament only offers skins as a reward, and Epic has now released the Venom Cup on Wednesday, November 18, and a reward high enough to earn the free "Fortnite Venom bundle". Here are all the scoring system and placement threshold for each region of the Venom Cup.

Fortnite Venom Cup Scoring System

1st: 25 points

2nd: 10 points

3rd-4th: 5 points

5th-8th: 3 points

9th-16th: 1 point

Required Placement for free Venom skin

Europe: 1st – 1,200th

NA-East: 1st – 750th

NA-West: 1st – 300th

Brazil: 1st – 300th

Asia: 1st – 150th

Oceana: 1st – 150th

Middle East: 1st – 150th

Bond with the symbiote... We are Venom.



Grab Venom in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/d11qDB6dX5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 21, 2020

In a blog post revealing the new Super Series, Epic Games said a lot about the tournament, it said:

"Assemble your Super Hero team to compete in the Marvel Knockout Super Series — featuring four competitive cups centred around the Marvel Knockout game mode. These four cups will build up to a final, $1,000,000 tournament to conclude the Marvel Knockout Super Series happening on November 21. And as an added bonus, any player who participates in all four of the cups will receive the exclusive Nexus War Glider."

