Place A Wiretap In Holly Hedges: How To Complete The Fortnite Weekly Challenge?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has finally arrived and it comes with a whole new set of challenges for players to complete. Most of the new quests available this week are related to the newest characters introduced in the season. Players can also take on a number of side quests which allows them to earn some gold bars while completing their regular challenges. One of the weekly challenges available this week requires players to place a wiretap on a telephone pole near Holly Hedges. So, let us quickly show you how and where to place a wiretap in Fortnite to complete the challenge.

How to place a wiretap in Fortnite?

The challenge is pretty straightforward and easy to complete, however, you need to know where to find the telephone poles. To find the telephone poles, you need to make your way towards the west part of Holly Hedges. You don't need to find a specific telephone pole, however, you should note that there are a few poles in the north of Holly Hedges that do not qualify for this challenge. All you need to do is find a pole in the area and interact with it. As soon as you interact with the telephone pole, the wiretap will materialize and your challenge will be completed.

With the arrival of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, Epic Games has made some changes to the regular weekly challenges that fans have been used to. The gaming company is no longer rolling out the regular batch of seven challenges every week. Instead, there will be a number of quests that will be divided into different stages. Once a stage is complete, the player will be progressing on to the next stage while also earning some XP.

The first batch of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 challenges are live for all players. Completing the weekly challenges will allow fans to earn XP and level up their new Battle Pass. The online multiplayer game is available across various platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

