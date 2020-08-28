Fortnite Mjolnir Challenge: How To Pick Up Mjolnir In Fortnite Season 4

The Fortnite Season 4 has arrived with many new changes in the map and it seems like Marvel superheroes have captured many locations of the previously known flooded map. Nevertheless, the new look and feel of the Battle Royale and the Fortnite Map have mesmerised many players. However, the most interesting thing for many players of the gaming community is the new Battle Pass Skins and weapons. This is the reason why many players who love to acquire Battle Pass skins and weapons are wondering about Fortnite Mjolnir challenge. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

The Fortnite Mjolnir challenge

Fortnite Mjolnir challenge has been one of the most intriguing missions in the Battle Pass of the latest season. Many players must have observed that the Battles Pass Season 4 of Epic Games' Fortnite will give you a Thor Comic Character skin as soon as you buy it. However, to get many skins and weapons including Mjolnir in Fortnite you need to get higher up in the tier. The Fortnite Mjolnir challenge is at level 8 where you need to prove your worth by picking up Mjolnir as Thor. The question is, do you know how to pick up Mjolnir? So here it is.

How to pick up Mjolnir in Fortnite Season 4?

Before you start a match to complete this Battle Pass challenge, you need to know that wearing the Thor skin is mandatory. So, wear your latest Battle Pass skin and go on a voyage to prove your worth by picking up Mjolnir as Thor. However, you need to also know the Mjolnir location in Fortnite to go and get your Hammer.

Mjolnir Location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

To find Mjolnir location in Fortnite, you need to go in the south-west of Salty Springs. There you will be able to spot the Mjolnir fallen on the ground. This the place where you need to prove your worth by picking up Mjolnir as Thor.

Picking up Mjolnir as Thor in Fortnite

Picking up Mjolnir as Thor in Fortnite is quite easy, just walk up to the hammer in Salty Springs.

Now, interact with the hammer when prompted.

Once the interaction is done, pick up Mjolnir and you will receive a pickaxe that shoots out bolts of lightning upon swinging it.

Image/ Promo Image ~ Screenshot from the Game

