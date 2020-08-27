Will Fortnite Season 4 Come On IOS App Store? Know What Epic Says

Fortnite Season 4 has been rolled out and the downtime which started at 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC) i.e. 11:30 AM IST has been passed. The Fortnite Season 4 is expected to bring an incredible collaboration of Fortnite and Marvel Comics' characters. The most interesting thing that many Fortnite leaks have predicted is that the Fortnite Season 4 will have a Thor location, however, as the update is just being rolled out we are not sure if the Thor location predictions are true. But, yesterday i.e. August 26 many players spotted Thor's Hammer in Salty Springs. With so many interesting things coming out, Fortnite players are wondering "will Fortnite Season 4 come on iOS?" If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Will Fortnite Season 4 come on iOS App Store?

There is no doubt that Apple vs Epic Games has affected many players who used to enjoy Fortnite on iOS App Store platform. Currently, the two organisations have taken their dispute to court. Epic Games in its recent Fortnite Blog revealed that App Store charges 30% tax for in-app purchases which not only affects game app's earning but it also affecting the effective and reasonable pricing that players can be benefitted from. So, according to Epic, it is fighting a battle against "Tart Tycoon" (a character introduced in #FreeFortnite event) to bring a reasonable pricing structure for its community in iOS platform.

However, as the game developer is releasing the new Fortnite update, it has confirmed that iOS community will not be receiving any update because Apple has blocked them from updating their apps on the App Store platform. Epic Games also revealed that Apple's iOS App Store will also terminate their ability to develop their Fortnite game application. This means players who are expecting a Fortnite Season 4 update will not be receiving it because of the Fortnite ban by Apple or at least till the legal battle finds its suitable end.

Apple has blocked your ability to update Fortnite on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Chapter 2 - Season 4 (v14.00) will not release on Apple devices on August 27.



More info: https://t.co/ormeoUCGmm — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 26, 2020

However, one must not feel disappointed as they can play this game on several platforms like Android, PlayStation, Xbox and more. If you do not have the access to these platforms, one can still play the older version of the game on their iOS devices, as per Fortnite Blog. Epic Games says that the older version can still be downloaded if the user wants to. It states in its blog that:

Players who have downloaded Fortnite on iOS before can re-download the app by: Opening the App Store

Clicking the Account icon in the top right corner

Click “Purchased” to open the list of apps you’ve previously downloaded

Click the Cloud or Download button next to the Fortnite app

