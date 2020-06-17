Fortnite New Season Update: Season 3 Start Date, Downtime And Latest Teasers

With the extension of Fortnite Season 2, Epic Games had added some unexpected content to keep the fans busy throughout the season, followed by the Device event which had some major implications on the upcoming Season 3. There have also been numerous Fornite Season 3 teasers online suggesting what's to come in the battle royale game. Here’s all you need to know about Fortnite new season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 start date and time

The Fortnite new season is scheduled to begin on June 17, right after the conclusion of Season 2. Players will be able to complete the Battle Pass challenges until that date.

Perhaps, one of the more important questions is the start time of the new season. Epic Games recently announced the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 and it will start on June 17 at 2 AM ET (June 16 at 11 AM PT). Currently, there aren't any details on how long the downtime will last or what will be the update size of the new season. Players can expect the gaming servers to be down for a few hours while the company implements the changes.

We think the Storm may be up to something...



Get ready for Chapter 2 - Season 3. Downtime begins at 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC)! pic.twitter.com/dyXBL18BaX — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 16, 2020

Fortnite Season 3 teasers

As expected, there have been a bunch of teaser images shared on Twitter to give fans a glimpse of what they will see in the new season. One of the first teasers came on Monday, immediately after the Doomsday event. It is simply a discreet picture of some yellow object, which appears to be sticking out of the water. It may have something to do with some kind of a new vehicle, although it could also be some object or a new weapon.

Fortunately, fans didn't have to wait long before a new teaser appeared on the website as the company shared a picture from streamer Melany Lee, who posted a teaser below. The picture offers a similar shot, although this one has a trident. There were a series of teasers were shared later in the day.

More Fortnite Season 3 teasers were subsequently shared on the platform from a number of Fortnite handles and others. You can check out the pictures here: One of the pictures shows some kind of a moon-like object or a meteor, while another picture shows the same object which actually looks like an astronaut. Similarly, another image shows a crashed boat, while the next reveals a wider angle of that same shot.

Image credits: Epic Games