Fortnite Ninja Skin: Check Out The Latest Skin Of Fortnite Which Is Based On Ninja

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine. Fortnite is available for all the major gaming platforms which include Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS. Continue reading this article to know about Ninja Twitch skin.

Fortnite Ninja Skin

Richard Tyler Blevins aka Ninja was born on June 5, 1991, in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. He is an American video game streamer and professional gamer. Tyler Blevins has over 16 million followers and is the most-followed Twitch channel as of December 2020. Just recently a Fortnite skin of Ninja was released which is shown in the video above.

Fortnite Skins

Hyperion - The Hyperion outfit was a part of the Hyper set released in February 2018. It was last seen 702 days ago, making it one of the rarest outfits in Fortnite. The Hyperion outfit was the male counterpart of the Dazzle outfit in Fortnite. The fiery orange and dark purple design of the Hyperion set makes gamers stand out in the crowd.

Special Forces - Released back in November 2017, this outfit cost players about 1200 V-Bucks in the item shop. The Special Forces outfit was last seen 710 days ago, and it's unlikely to appear on the Fortnite item shop in 2021. The Special Forces outfit featured a soldier with a black tank top armour with an army cap to compliment it. The black on black design makes it one of the original colour-coded outfits in Fortnite.

Radiant Striker - Released back in March 2018, this outfit has not been seen in Fortnite for over 721 days. The outfit cost players about 1200 V-Bucks and had a female counterpart with the set. The Radiant Striker had an interesting design with the maroon and violet mesh with complimenting pants. These outfits gave a holographic feel to the character while keeping it realistic.

Renegade Raider - This outfit was part of the reward system during the very first season of Fortnite. Players could unlock the skin upon reaching level 20. However, Epic Games have removed this skin, and the Renegade Raider hasn't been seen since.

Hacivat - This outfit was first released in September 2018, and players could purchase it for 1500 V-Bucks from the Fortnite item shop. this outfit has not been added to the game for over 748 days. This makes it the rarest outfit in Fortnite.

