Fortnite Week 3 Challenges: Destroy Toilet Locations To Complete New Epic Challenge

Fortnite makers have constantly been releasing their weekly challenges. A new set of Fortnite Week 3 challenges are out and the players are trying to find a lot of answers about it. They are currently asking questions like where are the toilets and terms like destroy toilets location in Fortnite. So to help them out, we have listed all the information we had about the same. Read more to know about Fortnite Week 3 challenges.

Also Read | Fortnite Creative Not Working: Here's All You Need To Know About This Issue

Also Read | Where To Find Bananas In Fortnite? Find Out About The Coral Castle Location

Fortnite Week 3 Challenges: Destroy 3 toilets

The players have recently been searching for terms like destroy toilets locations in Fortnite. This is because of the Fortnite week 3 challenges that have been released. One of those challenges needs the players to destroy three toilets in a game. Hence the term destroys toilets locations has been trending. To help you guys out we have listed some of the best placed to find these toilets. Apart from that, we have also listed a video uploaded by a popular gamer which might just give you all destroy toilets locations in Fortnite. Read more to know about Fortnite week 3 challenges.

The best place to find toilets in Fortnite is to head towards Flush Factory. If you cannot find this place on the map, then just reach Misty meadows and start moving towards the western side of the location. For reference, the players can also see the Fortnite Season 1 map that has the location Flush Factory marked. Another location where the players can find a bunch of toilets to destroy is Craggy Cliffs. Reach there and try to find a semi-truck on the road with some toilets in it. Destroy all these toilets in order to solve Fortnite Week 3 challenges and earn 20,000 XP. Here are all the Fortnite week 3 challenges and their rewards.

This week's challenges should be relatively easy to complete, especially with the X4-Stormwing back in the game.https://t.co/gPueqhKL7m — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) December 17, 2020

Fortnite Week 3 Challenges

Legendary Challenges

55,000 XP for the first stage and 22,000 XP for each stage after, cosmetic reward after finishing all stages

Eliminations while in a Vehicle (5 stages)

Epic Challenges(20,000 XP each)

Damage players with Assault Rifles or SMGs (0/500)

Headshot Damage to players with Pistols or Sniper Rifles (0/200)

Destroy Toilets (0/3)

Loot Chests in Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges or Retail Row (0/7)

Eliminations with Rare weapons or greater (0/3)

Eliminations while in a Vehicle (0/1)

Loot Ammo Boxes in Salty Towers or Colossal Coliseum (0/7)

Also Read | Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 Challenges: Here Is A List Of Challenges For Week 3

Also Read | Fortnite: The Walking Dead Skins Now Available In The Item Shop