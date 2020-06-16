Fortnite Patch Notes: Chapter 2, Season 3 To Bring New Weapons And Map Changes

After weeks of anticipation and multiple delays, we are finally jumping into Fortnite Season 13 that has added a bunch of new content and implemented some changes historical to the battle royale game. The new season won’t be out until June 17, however, with all the latest additions and new features coming to Fortnite, it can be difficult to keep track of all the changes. So, let us take a look at all the patch notes for the upcoming season.

Also Read | What Is The Rarest Skin In Fortnite And How Rare Is The Recon Expert?

Fortnite patch notes – Chapter 2 Season 3

Epic Games hasn’t updated the official list of patches coming to the new season, but here’s what we know so far.

New Weapons

Developers have mixed up the loot pool which has been the case with most of the new Fortnite seasons. Players can expect a range of new weapons coming to Fortnite along with a bunch of consumables and other items. Several Fortnite data miners have also hinted that a number of new weapons may be added to the game for the first time, or brought back from the past seasons.

Here is a list of all the weapons, consumables or other items you can expect with the upcoming season:

Flare Gun

Combat Shotgun

Bubble Shields

Chug Splashes

Chug Jug

Infantry Rifle

New Map

Also Read | Where Are Shadow Safe Houses In Fortnite? Eliminate Henchman For Storm The Agency

Underwater map

Fortnite recently held its end-of-season event called The Device. The event appears to have made some major changes to the Storm causing a chain reaction. It is likely that fans will get to see a big change to the Fortnite map once the new season finally kicks off.

It is expected that much of the Fortnite Season 3 will be water-themed. The map has seen enough changes after the latest Doomsday event and it’s safe to assume that the new season will indeed take place underwater. If you look at the map right now, it is surrounded by walls of water, where only the centre portion is still playable.

Also Read | What Is Faction Locked Chest In Fortnite And Where Are They Located?

THE MAP IS FLOODED pic.twitter.com/Y2oE1PkITJ — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) June 15, 2020

Unfortunately, the event only had a limited capacity, meaning a number of users weren't able to experience the event in-game themselves. Epic had warned users of limited server capacity, but there was no indication of what it meant exactly.

Also Read | Why Did Fortnite Bring Back Recon Expert And How Long Will It Be In Item Shop?

Image credits: Epic Games