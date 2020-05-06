Where Is Hydro 16 Located In Fortnite And How To Reach Compact Cars?

Epic Games has rolled out the Location Domination overtime challenges in Fortnite for Week 11 that will helps users max out their Season 2 Battle Passes. The challenges available for the ongoing season have worked differently than the earlier seasons, considering it has a bigger focus on certain characters from the Battle Pass. For this week’s challenges, players will also be able to receive extra XP for the Battle Pass. It will also be easier for the fans to level up the Battle Pass, something that has proved to be quite problematic in the past.

This week's set of challenges requires players to complete a number of missions in different landmarks. And while some of them appear straightforward, there are some that may seem to be quite tricky for the fans. One such task involves collecting Metal at the Hydro 16 or Compact Cars. So, let us take a look at where this place is located and how you can get there.

Where is Hydro 16 located in Fortnite?

Hydro 16 can be found on the Chapter 2 map. It is located right between Misty Meadows and Slurpy Swamp. You will see the checkpoint show up even when you get on the bridge to the east. Here is the location of Hydro 16 in Fortnite:

Image credits: News Week

However, if you are looking to make the most out of your Metal collection, it is suggested that you go inside the marked water plant building. When you enter the building, you will find a bunch of metal structures. You can take them down early, and it will be fairly easy to complete the challenge.

Compact Cars in Fortnite

Compact Cars is located to the west of Dirty Docks and east of Frenzy Farm. Here's the location on the map:

Image credits: News Week

Once you land near the location, you will see a huge scrapyard full of cars, which will make it easier for you to find Metal to harvest. .When you complete the challenge, rewards will be granted at 250 Metal, 750 Metal and 1,500 Metal.

Image credits: Epic Games