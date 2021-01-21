How To Get Probopass In Pokemon Go? How To Get Magnetic Lure Module?

Pokemon Go, which is one of the leading AR-based virtual reality games, has been bringing many dreams to life. A few years ago, players did not ever anticipate that they will be getting a chance to get their virtual Pocket monster to fight battles and evolve them. This game is not only helping many Pokemon fans to fulfil their dream to be a Pokemon Master but it also allows them to make their pocket monster evolve from small tier-one Pokemon to the highest evolution stage.

However, there is a certain pocket monster called the Probopass in Pokemon Go that many players want to have. That is why many players are wondering about "how to get Probopass in Pokemon Go?" If you have been wondering about Pokemon Go Probopass evolution and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to get Probopass in Pokemon Go?

Before you learn how to get Probopass in Pokemon Go, you need to know that this pokemon is the Generation 2 evolution of Nosepass from Generation 1. So, there is actually only one way to get Probopass in Pokemon Go that you need to find a new item called a Magnetic Lure Module. The Magnetic Lure Module is one of the new items in the store, use it to the Pokestop and you can evolve Nosepass right away.

How to get Magnetic Lure Module?

Similar to all the modules, the Magnetic Lure modules used for Magnezone in Pokemon Go help players to evolve their respective pokemon. You can buy them from the Pokemon GO store for 200 coins and then use them at a PokeStop. To get a Magnetic Lure module, just a buy and head to a PokeStop that does not have a Lure active, and use the item. Now once you have a Magnetic Lure module you can use it to evolve your Gen 1 Nosepass to your favourite Pokemon Go Probopass. However, you can still choose to find Probopass around the town if do not want to spend money.

