Shadow Midas In Fortnite: How To Get Shadow Midas Skin In Game?

Fortnite has been making a number of new changes and updates to their game. This is because of the launch of their Halloween themed event, Fortnitmare. The players will now get to play the game with the new skins and guns that have been added to the game. Read more to know about Fortnite’s new Halloween event Fortnitmare is all about.

How to get Shadow Midas in Fortnite?

The players have been asking a lot of question like how to get Shadow Midas in Fortnite. This has been one fo the most asked questions as the makers just introduced a new shadow Midas skin in the game. This Midas skin has been brought in for their Fortnitmare event. They have even shared a full guide about Shadow Midas on their official website. The players can look up the website for any additional information on Shadow Midas in Fortnite.

The fallen king is back for revenge, and this time he'll fit right in with the crowd.



Check out the Midas' Revenge Set in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/STYfxlEZtA — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 23, 2020

The players can now join the servers even after they have been killed in the game. The players can join Shadow Midas’ team to help them kill other players in the game. Apart from that, the players need to complete a set of new challenges released by the makers for their Fortnitmare. The players will get the skin as a special reward for completing specific tasks in Fortnite. The players can even buy this particular skin with the help of real money but it is suggested to unlock Shadow Midas by completing the challenges only. By unlocking the skin, the players will also get access to Shadow Midas drum gun in Fortnitmare.

More about Fortnite

Vengeance is a dish best... served... GOLD!#Fortnitemares is back! Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself.



Read more: https://t.co/UvPTCmwmnJ pic.twitter.com/oNsnmHAfCI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 21, 2020

Fortnite’s upcoming Halloween event, Fortnitenitemares is just around the corner and the makers have already released some new changes made to the game. Their latest Fortnite update is bringing in a number of different Fortnite skins, weapons, perks and other items related to the festive theme. This is all going to be released with their Fortnite 14.40 update. To help you guys out, we have listed down all the changes that are going to be made for Fortnitemares.

Halloween Challenges and Free Rewards

Fortnitemares has always brought in some of the most exciting challenges that grant a number of popular Fortnite skins and XP in the game. Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge is extremely similar. This particular island is filled with haunted huts and decorations and players can complete these challenges to get a new terrifying Back Bling, Pickaxe, XP, and more.

