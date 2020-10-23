Ali-a Shows An Unreleased Fortnite Skin In Weeping Woods Through Live Stream

Fortnite has recently brought in a number of skins and weapons to the game with their Halloween event, Fortnitmare. But a number of popular streamers and data miners are able to leak some unreleased skiing to the fans. Similarly, Ali-a, a popular Fortnite streamer recently discovered a never seen before Fortnite skin. Read more to know what Ali-a saw in Fortnite.

Ali-a leaks a new Fortnite skin

Ali-a recently showed a new Fortnite skin to his fans. This happened during one of his live stream that has been uploaded on his Youtube channel. The streamer pointed out that a number of Fortnite mobile players have spotted a strange avatar sitting in Weeping Woods. This character in Weeping Wood is seen below a tree, with his hands folded just standing there. There are no colours on the character, only his blacked-out silhouette shape. But the streamer, Ali-a recognised the character to be Madcap because of the shape of his head. The players could expect to see Madcap in Fortnite before the Halloween event, Fortnitemares ends.

More about Fortnitemares

Fortnite’s Halloween event, Fortnitemares, is just around the corner and the makers have already released some new changes made to the game. Their latest Fortnite update is bringing in a number of different Fortnite skins, weapons, perks and other items related to the festive theme. All this was released with their Fortnite 14.40 update. Fortnitemares has always brought in some of the most exciting challenges that grant a number of popular Fortnite skins and XP in the game. Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge is extremely similar. This particular island is filled with haunted huts and decorations and players can complete these challenges to get a new terrifying Back Bling, Pickaxe, XP, and more.

New Fortnitemare challenge

A new Pumpkin Hunt challenge is available in Fortnite Creative maps version. The players are needed to find the 8 pumpkins that have been located all throughout the map. There are no exact locations of the pumpkin as this is located in a Fortnite creative game mode. But a number of popular streamers have already uploaded videos that show you all the information needed to complete the Pumpkin hunt challenge in Fortnitemares. Apart from the locations, we can help you with steps that will launch this new Punpkin hunt challenge in your Fortnite creative mode. Here are some steps to start your Fortnite Pumpkin hunt challenge.

Step 1: Open a creative server in Fortnite

Stepp 2: Find the featured island rift

Step 3: Open set island code option

Step 4: Copy the island code and paste it in there

