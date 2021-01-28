Pokemon Go Zapdos: How To Catch Zapdos? A Step By Step Guide

There are several types of Pokemon available for players to catch in Pokemon Go. One among them is Zapdos and it is a legendary type Pokemon. Although it isn't easy to catch Zapdos, when you know the steps, it'll eventually become easier. In this post, we are going to look at what is Zapdos, how to catch Zapdos in Pokemon Go and more.

Zapdos is an electric type Pokemon. As we’ve mentioned earlier, it comes under the legendary Pokemon category. It is only available in a raid battle, so before you try to catch this Pokemon, you need to track its nearest raid location.

How to catch Zapdos in Pokemon Go?

The raid location will differ from city to city, hence, you need to beat Zapdos in a raid battle before you have any chance of catching it. When you try to beat Zapdos in a raid battle, bring with you some rock and ice type Pokemon. They are particularly strong against electric-type Pokemons.

But one thing you need to note here is that this electric Pokemon is resistant to ground type attacks. So, you wouldn’t be able to use your typical tactics to beat this powerful legendary Pokemon. Yet, you can have several Pokemons you can have with you during the fight against Zapdos. They are Golem, Rhydon, and Tyranitar.

Depending on how much damage you are able to do against it, you’ll get a certain number of premium balls that you can use to catch Zapdos. You’ll only be able to use these balls against Zapdos, so during the raid battle, you have to do as much damage as you can to get more chances to catch this pokemon. You need to wait until the Pokemon sits still to give yourself the best chance to catch it.

Zapdos best movesets

Zapdos is one of the original three bird type legendary Pokemon that you can add to your collection whenever it's available in the 5-star raid. They are a rare find as the legendary Pokemons will be changing for each raid. Therefore, if you capture a Zapdos, you need to optimize it with the best moves to make it super powerful for both raiding and fighting. Here’s a list of best movesets for Zapdos.

Charge Beam Electric-type 5 damage, 3.6 energy per turn.

Thunder Shock Electric-type 3 damage, 4.5 energy per turn.

Ancient Power Rock-type 45 power, 45 energy 10 percent chance to increase your attack and defense.

Drill Peck Flying-type 65 power, 40 energy.

Thunder Electric-type 100 power, 60 energy.

Thunderbolt Electric-type. 90 power, 55 energy.

Zap Cannon Electric-type 150 power, 80 energy.

Zapdos evolution