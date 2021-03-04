Fortnite Rule 3.1: Know Eligibility Of Fortnite Lazar & Fresh's Super Knockback Tournament

After the launch of the latest Fortnite update called v15.50 update, a new Fortnite Icon Series skin featuring Australian YouTuber Lannan "Lazarbeam" Eacott is going to release today i.e. March 4, 2021. However, as the bundle was introduced later before, many players have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on it. And, by playing extraordinary in the Lazar & Fresh's Super Knockback tournament to get the entire bundle for free. But, before players get their hopes high, many are wondering about Fortnite rule 31 for the Lazar & Fresh's Super Knockback tournament. If you are wondering about "what is rule 3.1 in Fortnite Lazar & Fresh's Super Knockback tournament", then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | iPhone X explodes in the pocket; Man sues Apple for second-degree burns

Fortnite rule 3.1 of Lazar & Fresh's Super Knockback tournament

Lazar & Fresh's Super Knockback tournament Fortnite Rule 3 - Player Eligibility

Fortnite Rule 3.1 - Player Age 3.1.1 - To be eligible to participate in any Event match, a player must be at least 13 years old (or such other age, if greater, as may be required in such player’s country of residence). If a player is under 18 years of age or the age of majority as defined in such player’s country of residence (a “Minor”), such player must have permission from a parent or legal guardian in order to participate in the Event. 3.1.2 - Ineligible players who mislead or attempt to mislead Event Administrators by providing false eligibility information will be subject to disciplinary actions as further described in Section 9.2.



Also Read | AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX, 3975WX & 3955WX specs & price; Know details

3.2 - Fortnite EULA Each player must follow the Fortnite End User License Agreement (“Fortnite EULA”) (https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/eula). These Rules add to, and do not replace, the Fortnite EULA.

3.3 - 2FA Each player must enable (if not already enabled) Two-Factor Authentication (“2FA”) on his or her Epic account. To enable 2FA, players must visit https://epicgames.com/2FA, log in to their Epic accounts, and follow the onscreen instructions.



Also Read | Starlink Internet may not work properly in India; Here's why

3.4 - Epic Affiliation Employees, officers, directors, agents, and representatives of Epic (including the legal, promotion, and advertising agencies of Epic) and their immediate family members (defined as spouse, mother, father, sisters, brothers, sons, daughters, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grandparents, and in-laws, regardless of where they live) and those living in their household (whether or not related), and each person or entity connected with the production or administration of the Event, and each parent company, affiliate, subsidiary, agent and representative of Epic are not eligible to participate or win.

3.5 - Player Names 3.5.1 - All team and individual player names must follow the Code of Conduct in Section 8. Epic and the Event Administrators each may restrict or change team and individual player tags or screen names for any reason. 3.5.2 - The name used by a team or player may not include or make use of the terms Fortnite®, Epic, or any other trademark, trade name, or logo owned by or licensed to Epic. 3.5.3 - The name used by a team or player cannot be an impersonation of another team, player, streamer, celebrity, government official, Epic employee, or any other person or entity.



Also Read | iPhone 13 to come with smaller notch & 120Hz display, says Apple Analyst Kuo