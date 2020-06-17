Fortnite Season 3 Patch Notes Released By Epic Games; Check Out The Latest Additions

Fortnite recently debuted the Chapter 2 Season 3 which comes along with a number of new additions to the game. With every new season, Fortnite has been constantly delivering a number of new and exciting features to the Battle Royale game which helps in keeping gamers hooked to the ongoing format of the game. With new updates also come a number of new additions which can get looked over if not known about. An official list of patch notes is released along with the latest season which can be easily accessed on the official website of Fortnite. Below is a detailed patch notes list released by Epic Games. Check it out -

Fortnite Season 3 patch notes revealed

Islands

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue, on the XL Mountain Island, where a pine tree was floating above the terrain

Fixed an issue where islands using the matchmaking portals were underwater

Fixed an issue where My Island settings were missing

Fixed an issue where player names and location setting was not functioning

Gameplay

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could respawn in games that do not allow respawning while in-game.

Fixed an issue where overlapping sequencers set to infinite loop and activate on game start prevented games from loading correctly.

Fixed an issue where water texture failed to appear around the island on mobile.

Fixed an issue where crashes occurred when players try to get into a featured island match using a matchmaking portal.

Image courtesy - official Fortnite website

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Stink Bombs would show a golden orb when thrown by players using the Midas outfit.

Fixed an issue where the Cozy Campfire would leave an invisible collision when a player leaves and rejoins the same island.

Mobile Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where cancelling an object placement using the phone tool could break cut functionalities with the phone.

Fixed an issue where the Pressure Plant Station was displaying outside of the boundary line preview.

PREFABS & GALLERIES

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where some of the Jungle Temple walls were showing up with gray material.

Fixed an issue where Craggy Cliffs prefabs and galleries were not fully loading.

Fixed an issue where the grass floor pieces were appearing as pink or purple.

UI + SOCIAL

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Giant Robot Prefab & Gallery icons were not showing the correct image.

