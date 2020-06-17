Why Are Fortnite Servers Down? Current Server Status And What's New In Season 3

Fortnite has become one of the most popular free-to-play battle royale game since its release in 2017. The game is played by millions around the world and it constantly brings tons of new content and features to improve the gameplay experience for the fans. However, on rare occasions, the game servers are down or unresponsive, which can be a frustrating experience.

Why are Fortnite servers down?

Fortnite servers were shut down this morning as game developers announced the roll out of its next major Fortnite update. The new update is for the game’s next season of Chapter 2 and will available on all platforms including the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mobile devices.

Fortnite Season 3 – Are Fortnite servers back up?

Epic Games recently announced that the downtime has begun for server maintenance and implementing the changes for Fortnite Season 3. The downtime generally lasts for a couple of hours. The developers just announced that the Fortnite Season 3 server downtime has ended and the new season has finally arrived. This means players will be able to download an update file and splash into the battle royale to take on the new challenges.

Fortnite Season 3 battle pass

Players can pick up the new Battle Pass for just 950 V Bucks and get up to 1500 extra V Bucks for playing matches. That is sufficient if you wish to purchase the next season’s battle pass and a bunch of other items that are available in the Item Shop. Players can also unlock the Aquaman outfit along with his beach-ready Arthur Curry style by participating in all of his challenges during the new season.

New Enemies

The season has also introduced ‘New Enemies’ that will task players with defending themselves from new marauders when they crash into their island and risk their survival.

Build-A-Brella

Players will have a new set of challenges that will allow them to build their very own umbrella.

Below The Surface

As the water recedes and players continue to progress in the season, they will be able to uncover even more locations on the island. And as the roadways start to widen, they will discover new ways to get around.

Image credits: Epic Games