Pokemon GO Galarian Weezing: Top Raid Counters, Vulnerabilities, And Move Set

The Galarian Weezing is a top tier Pokemon that was first added in the game as part of Pokemon Generation 8’s Sword and Shield. It is a 4-star boss that receives a boost from cloudy weather and comes from the Galar region in Pokemon. The Galarian Weezing is a dual Fairy Poison type which is a Weezing variant and it can also change its appearance with the changing weather. It has double resistance to Bug (39.1% damage), Dragon (39.1% damage), and Fighting (39.1% damage), and single resistance to Dark (62.5% damage), and Fairy (62.5% damage).

Pokemon GO - Galarian Weezing weakness

It is important to be aware of the weaknesses of the Galarian Weezing before you plan to add them to your Pokemon collection. As mentioned earlier, the Galarian Weezing is a dual Fairy Poison which makes it especially vulnerable to Ground (160.0% damage), and Psychic (160.0% damage), and Steel (160.0% damage).

Before you start hunting for the Galarian Weezing, you should be prepared with your best counters and also understand its move set.

Pokemon GO - Galarian Weezing raid counters

Top Galarian Weezing raid counters

Here is a list of the top raid counters to take down the Galarian Weezing:

Mewtwo – Psycho Cut / Confusion and Psystrike / Psychic combination

Metagross – Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Jirahi – Confusion and Doom Desire combination

Dialga – Metal Claw and Iron Head

Latios – Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Excadrill – Metal Claw and Drill Run

Good Galarian Weezing raid counters

You can also try these counters against the 4-star boss.

Celebi – Confusion and Psychic

Latias – Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Regigigas – Zen Headbutt and Giga Impact

Average Galarian Weezing raid counters

Players can also choose to go for the following counters, however, they won’t prove to be much effective against the Galarian Weezing:

Alakazan – Confusion

Espeon – Confusion and Psychic

Gallade – Confusion and Psychic

Pokemon GO - Galarian Weezing move set

The Galarian Weezing has a number of different moves that it can use against the opponents. They are as follows:

Quick Moves – Tackle (Standard)

Charge Moves – Hyper Beam (Standard), Overheat (Fire), Play Rough (Fairy), and Sludge (Poison).

Image credits: Pokemon GO