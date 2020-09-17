Snowrunner Update 1.11 Patch Notes: Know What's New In The Latest Update

The new Snowrunner 1.11 update has finally rolled out and many tech enthusiasts are calling it an Imandra update as the new Imandra content is all set to woo the audience. This update was rolled out today and all the PC, Xbox and PS4 users can start downloading the Snowrunner update right away. Saber Interactive's off-roading game's new update brings many new and cool things such as additional wheel support, a small update on the next phase of the Season Pass and much more.

This is the reason why many players are wondering about the Snowrunner 1.11 update patch notes and the bug fixes. If you have been wondering about the changes in the game, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Snowrunner 1.11 Update Patch Notes

The Snowrunner update September 2020 has been rolled out for all the gamers around the world. It is currently available on all platforms including PC, Xbox and PS4. The update would hardly take half an hour or more to get downloaded as per the speed of your internet. Below are the details about the Snowrunner 1.11 update patch notes, have a look.

General Snowrunner update

In Co-op mode, fixed kicks from the game after watchtower opens, agreements conclusion

Extra fixes for co-op on a LAN.

Fixed bug where trailers’ fuel capability wasn’t shown according to the chosen metric system

Fixed a bug when snorkel performance for Royal BM17 depended on the setup bumper

Fixed inaccurate collision and behaviour (* 16 *) International Transtar 4070A with Trapezium bumper and Fuel Tank connected (or other heavy loads)

Wheels Snowrunner update

Added Logitech True Force Wheel G923 assistance for PC, Xbox One and PS4

Fixed disputes in between using D-pad and moving camera using Logitech G920, Logitech G923

Fixed bug when gear binds were not saved when leaving the game

Fixed bug when Clutch Pedal didn’t work with TX Racing Wheel Leather Edition

Fixed winch not working when using Logitech G Saitek Farm Controller

Promo Image ~ Snowrunner Twitter

