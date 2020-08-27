Fortnite Season 4: How To Transform Jennifer Walters To She-Hulk?

Fortnite recently debuted its Chapter 2: Season 4 which has been termed as 'Nexus War'. The new season hints to be a comic-inspired event where major Marvel heroes will be teaming up against Galactus, the cosmic villain from the Marvel canon. Gamers who buy the seasonal battle pass will be able to unlock iconic Marvel characters like Iron Man, Wolverine, Groot, Doctor Doom, Mystique and Storm. Though the films are yet to do it, fans will take some solace in seeing the MCU characters teaming up with X-Men characters along with the addition of She-Hulk, who will be introduced in the game initially as Jennifer Walters. Read below to know how to transform Jennifer Walters character into She-Hulk.

Jennifer Walters's transformation

There's some work which players have to put in before their Jennifer Walters skin can transform into She-Hulk. Players with the seasonal battle pass will get access to Jennifer Walters's skin at Level 22. However, the won't be able to Hulk-out until seven tiers ahead. Players will have to use the 'Gamma Overload' emote which is accessible only after completing the character's awakening challenges.

Image courtesy - Fortnite gameplay

The battle pass for season 4 costs 950 V-Bucks, which gives players access to both the villains and heroes from Marvel canon. Once players get their hands on the skin, they need to head to Jennifer's office located at Retail Row. The second challenge in becoming She-Hulk is comparatively harder as they need to kill three henchmen of Doctor Doom, who look like a knockoff version of the menacing character. After killing the three henchmen, players need to head to any of the three spots in the map which hold the symbol of being radioactive.

Once players reach the radioactive signed locations, they need to smash a vase that is filled with gamma rays. Once the character is exposed to gamma radiations, players need to use the emote 'Gamma Overload' to celebrate which will bring out She-Hulk. This is a comparatively easier way to bring the best out of the Marvel character as Iron Man's skin requires a much harder way to bring out its best performance.

