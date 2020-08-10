Hide And Seek Fortnite Maps: Best Hide And Seek Creative Maps And Their Entry Codes

Fortnite is one of the highly successful battle royale games right now with tons of exciting content and unlockables. The online multiplayer title has been consistently creative and features a plethora of skins and outfits, weapons, and game modes, among other things. It also has a Creative Mode which allows players to create a variety of maps for fans of the community. Today, we look at some of the best Hide and Seek Fortnite maps along with their map codes.

Best Hide and Seek Fortnite maps

Here's a list of some of the best Hide and Seek Fortnite creative maps:

Hide in Plain Sight

This is one of the exciting maps you will find in Fortnite creative which is also fairly easy to complete. When you enter the map, there will be a gunman waiting to fire at players who are all dressed up as a snowman. The gunman will ask players a bunch of questions to narrow down their hiding spots and fire at them. Use this island code to enter the map - 0215-4477-2283.

Faithful Fortress

The Faithful Fortress is among the most extensive Hide and Seek maps available in Fortnite creative. It is beautifully built and features massive Castles, Dungeons, Battle Towers and Kingdoms. The game mode has one seeker searching for up to eight players hiding at different locations. Whoever is found gets to join the searching party. You can use this island code to try out this map – 6133-1993-8874.

Holiday Hide and Seek

The Holiday Hide and Seek is themed around a Christmas town that has many small houses. However, the only place for players to hide is the tiny bushes that are found across the map. Use this island code to enter the Holiday Hide and Seek – 7121-1399-6437.

Giant Battle Bus & Map

This is one of the best maps in Fortnite creative that should excite you regardless of what game mode you like. It allows players to battle it out in a huge battle bus environment that begins with a guy equipped with weapons searching for those hiding around. You can experience this map using the island code – 9653-5199-9021.

Wonderland

The Wonderland is another interesting Fortnite creative map you should definitely check out in the Hide and Seek Category. The map is similar to other Hide and Seek maps, but it also features a variety of mazes to spice things up. You can enter the Wonderland using the code – 1228-3826-1798.

Chunky Church

The Chunky Church resembles a huge castle that has a bunch of dungeons and secret passages where players can hide from the seeker. The map features a unique design which makes hiding all the more fun, however, it doesn’t offer any kind of guns or weapons. You can check out the Chunky Church using the code – 9277-1432-7797

Forgotten Castle – Block

The Forgotten Castle – Block is quite similar to the Chunky Church in its appearance and design, but it comes with a Kingdom with lots of battle towers. It also features a classic look and also allows the seeker to use grappler and redeploy which makes the plot much more exciting. Use this island code to enter the map – 1127-9775-9819.

Image credits: VoxelEra | YouTube