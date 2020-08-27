Fortnite Season 4 Victory Umbrella Looks Straight-up Fire, Check It Out Right Now

Fortnite season 4 is right around the corner and the anticipation is at an all-time high. Fortnite is a free to play battle royale game that has taken the gaming world by surprise. Fortnite keeps the players engaged by updating their game from time to time and releasing new and exciting content quite frequently. According to the teases and the comic book paper trail left by Fortnite it seems like season 4 is going to be a Marvel-themed one, and the Fortnite season 4 win umbrella looks like it's straight out of a Marvel Movie too.

Fortnite Season 4 Victory Umbrella

Fortnite's victory umbrellas are gliders players can use to get around the map. These victory umbrellas can be unlocked only in the best way possible, by achieving victory royale in any of the multiplayer modes. Fortnite launches a new victory umbrella for every season, themed according to the season and the veterans keep these as a collection for boasting purposes. The Fortnite season 4 win umbrella, called the 'Mighty Marvel Brella', is a glossy dark purplish umbrella with a fire red lined pattern and electrified on the top.

Image Source: Screenshot from Trumann's youtube

Best Looking Fortnite Victory Umbrellas of all time

Here's of a list of the best looking Fortnite Victory Umbrellas in no particular order till date:

Chapter 1 Season 3 - Paper Parasol Umbrella

This was a very cool looking umbrella with a red dragon spread across the top, which looked quite nice while gliding through the map.

Image Source: Screenshot from Tabor Hills' youtube

Chapter 1 Season 4 - Wet Paint Umbrella

A rustic umbrella with graphitti designs that look stunning.

Image Source: Screenshot from Tabor Hills' youtube

Chapter 1 Season 6 - Webrella

A spider-themed black umbrella with white webbing on the top.

Image Source: Screenshot from Tabor Hills' youtube

Chapter 1 Season 10 - Holographic Umbrella

A futuristic-looking translucent umbrella, makes the player feel like they are in a Sci-Fi movie.

Image Source: Screenshot from Tabor Hills' youtube

Chapter 2 Season 2 - Classified Umbrella

A matte black umbrella with a golden design on top which looks just straight classy.

Image Source: Screenshot from Trumann's youtube

Promo Image Source: Screenshot from Trumann' Youtube

