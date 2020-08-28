Where Is Silver Surfer Board In Fortnite? Find Out Location And How It Looks

Fortnite Season 4 with an alluring Marvel theme makes players and fans go crazy. With a graveyard, Sheild's Helicarrier, Quinjet and more new things on the map, the game has become even more interesting. While many players of this gaming community were expecting Thor's Hammer as a Mythic weapon, unfortunately, no such item has been rolled out. Nevertheless, the new Mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 4 like Silver Surfer Board which is a prominent component of Galactus' servant's character. However, players are having a hard time finding this Mythic weapon in the game. This is why many are wondering "where is Silver Surfer Board in Fortnite?" If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Where is Silver Surfer Board in Fortnite?

Silver Surfer Board is amongst the major new changes that you are going to find in the Fortnite Season 4 update. The weapon is termed as "Mythic Mobility" as it provides a player to jump high above the ground and then one can open their umbrella to fly away. However, finding the Silver Surfer Board Fortnite location is tough.

Silver Surfer Board in Fortnite is not so far away, you need to go on a search in the Quinjet Patrol Landing Ships location. Nevertheless, if you go and search a board in the game, you will be disappointed because it is not an actual looking Silver Surfer Board rather it is an attribute that you will acquire after shooting down drones flying in the air. These drones do not have a specific location and you will spot them randomly anywhere in the Quinjet Patrol Landing Ships location.

How does a Silver Surfer Board in Fortnite looks?

If you expect the Silver Surfer board in Fortnite to look like the actual board that the Marvel character Silver Surfer rides in comics, movies and animations, then you will be disappointed. The mythic weapon looks quite different in the game like an attribute item. Have a look at the images below.

Image ~ In-game screenshot

However, once you have the Silver Surfer Board, you can use it to jump high enough and fly longer distance using the board. Have a look at the image below.

Image ~ Family Game Review

Other Mythic Weapons in Fortnite

Groot’s Bramble Shield

Dr Doom's Mystical Bomb

Dr Doom's Arcane Gauntlets

