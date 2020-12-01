How Long Will The Galactus Event Last: Here's What We Know About The Start And End Time

Fortnite Season 4 is all set to reach its conclusion after being one of the biggest seasons in the battle royale game thus far. Fans are preparing to take on Galactus the Devourer of Worlds who will invade the island as part of the end of season Galactus event and create all the chaos and destruction. While Fortnite fans are already aware that the event is set to take place on December 1, let us take a look at when the event will start and how long it will last.

Also Read | Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: Is He Getting His Own Skin In Fortnite?

Fortnite Galactus event time

Epic Games has confirmed that the Fortnite Galactus event will start on December 1 at 4 PM ET. Fans are suggested to log into the game an hour prior to the start time at around 3 PM EST. Once you are logged in, you will need to wait until the event lobby goes live at 3:30 PM EST. After entering the lobby, you will choose a position and wait until the event starts. However, you need to make sure that you have the latest Fortnite14.60 update downloaded on your gaming device before logging into the game. Once you have the latest update, you should be able to log into Fortnite and view the special event playlist when it goes live.

Also Read | Fortnite Galactus Event Leaks, Start Time, And Galactus Skin

How long will the Galactus event last?

Epic Games hasn't offered any details on how long the Galactus event will last, however, it is learnt that the battle royale game will undergo a massive downtime before developers roll out the next season. According to Galactus event leak, the end of season event is also set to be one of the biggest events to ever happen in Fortnite, as it will be around 4GB in file size. There have also been certain leaks from Fortnite data miners which indicate that certain effects from the previous Fortnite events will be making their way back to the online game files for the upcoming live event.

With the end of Chapter 2, Season 4, fans will see numerous changes to the Fortnite island as Galactus attempts to destroy the island during the event.

Also Read | New NFL Skins In Fortnite: When Will The NFL Skins Arrive In Item Shop?

Also Read | Fortnite Galactus Event Time United Kingdom: What Time Will The Event Start In UK?

Image credits: Epic Games