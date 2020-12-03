Fortnite Makers Could Bring In A Kratos Skin For Their Latest Season 5

Fortnite Season 5 has now been released and the makers are certainly adding a lot of new content to their game. A number of data-miners have already started leaking some important Fortnite data. A recent Fortnite leak has managed to take over the gaming community. Read more to know about Fortnite leaks.

Kratos Skin might be introduced to Fortnite

Kratos will be a skin soon! (Reposted for a better image) pic.twitter.com/S6lgYMcGJR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 2, 2020

A popular Data miner called Hypex has managed to gain a lot of attention with the recent Fortnite leak. He revealed that a Kratos skin is going to be released in the game. Seeing the God of War in Fortnite might just be a treat for all the gamers out there. Hypex shared this Fortnite leak on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Kratos will be a skin soon! (Reposted for a better image)”. Seeing a new Kratos skin in the game is certainly not shocking after knowing about the theme for Season 5. The makers are planning to release a number of different events, challenges and characters in the game which will feature multiple “hunters” from different realities to engage in the universe-shattering fight with Galactus.

Just like the Mandalorian event that has now been added, seeing a Kratos skin in Fortnite is certainly a huge fanboy moment for all the God Of War players. A small audio note was also shared by Playstation’s Twitter handle that had some clues about the next character in Fortnite. The voice recordings mention, “the next guy you’re picking up has literally vanquished multiple gods with his bare hands in a fit of uncontrollable rage”. So this could really mean that a Kratos skin is soon going to hit the Fortnite servers. In order to help you guys out, we have also listed all the new changes that have been made to the game for the new Galactus event in Fortnite.

CREATIVE UPDATE - V14.60

HIGHLIGHTS

You can now hide the Elimination Feed and mute Elimination Audio to encourage sneaky sniping!

ISLANDS

Updated the Hub Island portal layout to accommodate the recent updates to hub creator guidelines.

ISLANDS BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the time of day lighting appeared differently on featured islands and personal islands.

GAMEPLAY

Added a new option to My Island > Settings

Player Elimination Audio: Off, On (Default: On) - causes eliminated players to be despawned silently.

Added new options to My Island > UI

Hide Elimination Feed: Yes, No (Default: No) - completely hides the elimination feed during the game.

Hide Party Eliminations: Yes, No (Default: No) - hides the number of eliminations for each party member in the Party UI during the game.

GAMEPLAY BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where an eliminated player could spectate a player on the enemy team.

Fixed an issue where Team Size did not limit the number of players when Join in Progress was set to ‘Spawn Next Round’.

Fixed an issue where the sky would flicker on PS4.

WEAPONS AND ITEMS BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the X-4 Stormwing was de-synced after player interaction.

Fixed an issue where husks did not fall off edges to follow players.

CREATIVE TOOLS AND PHONE BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where players could not open the Creative Inventory after cutting and pasting a device.

Fixed an issue where the Creative Inventory appeared distorted when customizing a device.

PREFABS AND GALLERIES BUG FIXES

Fixed a collision issue with the pillar wall asset from the Princess Castle Wall galleries.

Fixed an issue with the bush from Winter Variant Foliage Gallery A having a yellow glow.

Fixed an issue with a bridge girder asset from the Steel Bridge galleries being difficult to place with the phone.

Fixed an issue with some of the Steel Bridge prefabs & galleries placing outside of the preview boundary.

Fixed an issue with the bridge street asset from the Steel Bridge set having a misaligned grid snap box.

Fixed an issue with assets from the Swamp Cliff Gallery displaying the wrong texture.

