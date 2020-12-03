Fortnite Makers Could Bring In A Kratos Skin For Their Latest Season 5

Quick links:
Fortnite Season 5 has now been released and the makers are certainly adding a lot of new content to their game. A number of data-miners have already started leaking some important Fortnite data. A recent Fortnite leak has managed to take over the gaming community. Read more to know about Fortnite leaks.
A popular Data miner called Hypex has managed to gain a lot of attention with the recent Fortnite leak. He revealed that a Kratos skin is going to be released in the game. Seeing the God of War in Fortnite might just be a treat for all the gamers out there. Hypex shared this Fortnite leak on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Kratos will be a skin soon! (Reposted for a better image)”. Seeing a new Kratos skin in the game is certainly not shocking after knowing about the theme for Season 5. The makers are planning to release a number of different events, challenges and characters in the game which will feature multiple “hunters” from different realities to engage in the universe-shattering fight with Galactus.
Just like the Mandalorian event that has now been added, seeing a Kratos skin in Fortnite is certainly a huge fanboy moment for all the God Of War players. A small audio note was also shared by Playstation’s Twitter handle that had some clues about the next character in Fortnite. The voice recordings mention, “the next guy you’re picking up has literally vanquished multiple gods with his bare hands in a fit of uncontrollable rage”. So this could really mean that a Kratos skin is soon going to hit the Fortnite servers. In order to help you guys out, we have also listed all the new changes that have been made to the game for the new Galactus event in Fortnite.
