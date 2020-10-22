Fortnite Update 14.40 Patch Notes: Know More About Upcoming Update

Quick links:
Fortnite makers have been bringing in a number of changes to the game to keep their players engaged. Their upcoming Halloween event 'Frotnitemares' is just around the corner and the players can’t wait for it. So to help these guys out, we have listed down some changes coming with the upcoming Fortnite update. Read more to know other details about Fortnite 14.40 Update.
Fortnite’s upcoming Halloween event 'Fortnitenitemares' is just around the corner and the makers have already released some new changes made to the game. Their latest Fortnite update is bringing in a number of different Fortnite skins, weapons, perks and other items related to the festive theme. This is all going to be released with their Fortnite 14.40 update. To help you guys out, we have listed down all the changes that are going to be made for Fortnitemares.
Fortnitemares has always brought in some of the most exciting challenges that grant a number of popular Fortnite skins and XP in the game. Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge is extremely similar. This particular island is filled with haunted huts and decorations and players can complete these challenges to get a new terrifying Back Bling, Pickaxe, XP, and more.
Epic Games have made some changes to the Charge Shotgun in the 14.40 Fortnite update. They also managed to bring back the Halloween-themed weapons and items. Currently, there is no additional information about this, but it’s already been confirmed that the pumpkin launcher will be back in Fortnitemares 2020. Leaks about bringing in Broom Sticks that can be used to fly around have now been confirmed and are soon going to hit the servers. This has been confirmed by Epic, as they mention players can soar through the skies like a witch.
