PES 2021 Mobile Update, Release Date, Time And Other Details

PES 2021 is almost here, and players are getting impatient waiting for the update to drop. This time around, PES has taken a different approach towards its new edition for the game. Previously, the franchise would go for a traditional flagship release for the game, but that doesn't seem to be the case now.

PES 2021 has chosen the way of a season update instead of a whole new game for the latest edition. This choice has been made by Konami because they have been targeting the launch for a next-gen PES game for the next-gen consoles coming out this fall. This next-gen game will be a reality in 2021. For now the PES 2021 update for PS4, Xbox One and Mobile goes live on the 15th of September.

PES 2021 Mobile Update

This year, PES will drop the idea of a new edition for PES 2021 and will go with the way of season update. PES 2021 will be an updated version of PES 2020 with the latest player information and updated squads. This decision allows them to concentrate better on their edition for the next-gen consoles. The next-gen game will be developed by Unreal Engine 5 and bring drastic improvements to the overall game. The trailer for PES 2021 next-gen reveals the drastic changes to the game:

PES 2021 Release Date and Time

PES 2021 mobile release date is set for the for a month later than the PES 2021 release, which means that the game won't come out until late October. PES 2021 release time differs for every digital store.

For the PS4 it is 00:00 BST on September 15.

For Microsoft, it is set at 21:00 PT on September 14th.

For Steam, it will be released at 8:00 BST on September 14.

PES 2021 Price and Preorder

Preordering for PES 2021 is live now and it can be done by paying the standard edition price of 24.99 pounds. There is also a little more expensive special club edition for PES 2021 for the price of 29.99 pounds and it includes the choice of clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich. This special club edition will include the club’s full squad, the manager, and club-themed bonuses. A loyalty discount function has been set up for the players of PES. The loyalty discount provides 20% off PES 2021 if it is purchased through PES 2020.

Promo Image source: eFootball PES twitter handle