PUBG Mobile Moves On With Season 15 Despite Ban Continuing In India

PUBG Mobile remains banned with no news of a comeback in India. Despite the setback, PUBG mobile hasn't stopped dropping new content for its existing player base. It has just launched Season 15 for the game and also unveiled the Royale Pass 15 for the players to move up the tiers in and unlock new cosmetics. Season 15 will be adding lots of new content and also be tackling some tricky situations faced by the game. PUBG Mobile Season 15 is live now and is called Beyond Ace

Go Beyond A.C.E. 💪



Royale Pass 15 is coming! Make sure to check it out starting tonight! 👉 https://t.co/2yKZxMHteJ pic.twitter.com/7rQSjZex1w — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 14, 2020

PUBG Mobile Season 15

PUBG Mobile has dropped Season 15 for the players and has named this new season update as, 'Beyond Ace'. In the new season, they have also Introduced update 1.0. Update 1.0 tackles the long-standing cheating issue faced by the game and it aims to improve the anti-cheating provisions set by the game. Update 1.0 also brings the famous M104 semi-automatic shotgun, Erangel 2.0. The update also brings new content such as Payload mode, the return of Infection mode, graphic and UI redesign, bug fixes, and a lot more.

PUBG Ban

Central government of India had banned 118 more applications due to the extended standoff with China at the LAC (Line of Actual Control). PUBG mobile is amongst the 118 banned applications. It (Player Unknown's Battlegrounds) is one of the biggest mobile gaming applications in India and across the world too.

Royale Pass Season 15 also provides a lot of rewards for moving up the tiers. These rewards can be earned by completing Royale Pass missions. Here's what you can earn in the Royale Pass 15 :

Whitestar Outfit and Gauntlet Thompson Skin: RP1

Whitestar Headgear: RP 5

Samurai Ops Smoke Grenade: RP 10

Sad Emote, Golden Nights Backpack: RP 20

Island Dance Emote: RP 25

Samurai Ops Parachute, Shadow Assassin Outfit: RP 30

Shadow Assassin Headgear: RP 35

Samurai Ops - Pan: RP 40

Silver Plate – VSS, Royal Finish Plane Skin RP 50

PUBG Exceptional Crate: RP 52

Silverstar Outfit and Silverstar Headgear: RP 60

Samurai Ops Emote: RP 70

Samurai Ops Avatar: RP 75

Samurai Ops Helmet: RP 80

Samurai Ops - AKM: RP 90

Samurai Ops Outfit and Samurai Ops Headgear: RP 100

