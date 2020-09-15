Summoners War Patch Notes For Update 6.0.4: Energy Improvements, Bug Fixes And More

Summoners war update 6.0.4 is finally out. It brings a lot of improvements to the monsters as well as the energy which increases the storage capacity of energy for different monsters. Read on to know more about this summoners war balance patch.

Summoners War Patch Notes for Update v6.0.4

Repeat Battle System – All the new content

You can proceed with the battle 10 times in a row in the area you selected through the Gateway.

While battling, you can use other content except for battles such as Monster summon/power-up and Rune & Artifact engrave/power-up.

Repeat Battle Menu Location: [Gateway] > [Repeat Battle]

Repeat Battle Open Condition: You can use the Repeat Battle after the Cairos Dungeon is unlocked

Artifact Management Function will let Players Search and engrave Artifacts with ease

(Monster > Rune > [Manage] Icon within the Artifact Inventory)

Property Search

You can search by selecting the main property/sub-property for the attribute/type Artifacts that the selected Monster can engrave. You can set options such as to show Artifacts that are already equipped to other Monsters or to show the power-up level and more.

Temporary Engraving

You can engrave Artifacts temporarily and see how the sub-properties change. For the same property, the values are summed up and displayed. The changes in Monster’s HP/ ATK/ DEK can be checked by tapping the [Details] Button.

Energy Improvement for a summoner of Level 50

The Energy MAX Storage has been changed from 80 to 140

Due to the MAX storage increased, the default Energy provided at Summoner Lv. 1 has been changed, and the Energy storage that increases for each Summoner level up has been increased from 1 to 2.

The Energy MAX Storage amount will change according to the current Summoner level when you enter the game after the v6.0.4 update patch is released.

The Energy MAX Storage + effect of the [Sanctum of Energy] is applied the same as before.

A building effect that can increase the Energy MAX Storage has been added.

The effect is applied to some buildings that can be crafted from the [Craft Building]. Here is the list of those buildings and the craft condition:

Ancient Giant - Clear the Giant's Keep B10

Ancient Dragon - Clear the Dragon's Liar B10

Ancient Lich King - Clear the Necropolis B10

Ancient Keeper - Clear the Hall of Magic B10

If the player has already crafted the buildings, then the effect gets applied to the Energy MAX Storage when the player enters the game after v6.0.4 update patch gets released.

A product that charges +190 Energy for one Energy charging time has been added.

Due to the addition of new product, the name of the existing Recharge Energy has been changed to Recharge Energy â…

If the Energy MAX Storage +10 effect from the Daily Pack â… is applied, +200 Energy will be charged for one charging.

The energy charging method has been improved

Previously, you could not recharge energy at the Shop when you have more energy than the existing MAX storage amount. With the improvement, you can recharge energy even when you have more than the Energy MAX Storage amount. Other improvements that were made in this update are mentioned below:

[Profile>Record] Steel Fortress and Punisher’s Crypt have been added to the Cairos Dungeon best record.

Collaboration Monsters will appear in the Trial of Ascension in September. (After the reset on Sep. 14th 10 pm PDT)

[Craft Building] You can now craft up to ten 3â˜…/4â˜… Rainbowmons (MAX Lv.) at once.

Hello, Summoners!



Summoners War will be updated to v6.0.4!



â–¶ [Gateway] Repeat Battle System

â–¶ Artifact Management Function



Global - 12:30 am ~ 12:45am PDT

Europe - 09:15 am ~ 09:30 am CEST

Global - 12:30 am ~ 12:45am PDT

Europe - 09:15 am ~ 09:30 am CEST

Asia - 03:00 pm ~ 03:15 pm TST

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where after clearing the Fighter’s Dimensional Rift (Lv. 5), the Fighter’s Dimensional Rift didn't show up in the battle map when you access the game from another device

Fixed an issue of the battle result pop-up not showing at the Fighter’s Dimensional Rift result screen when the network connection is unstable

Fixed an issue of the power-up pop-up not showing correctly when you tap the Artifact Power-up button under certain situation

Monster Bug Fixes

[Streel Fortress] Ancient Tormentor [Thunderbolt (Passive)] Fixed an issue of the stun effect not getting dismissed under certain situations

(Light) Monkey King [Giant Net] Fixed an issue of the Attack Bar decreasing rate not applying properly

(Fire) KEN [Shinryuken] Fixed an issue of the monster getting a turn even when all attacks didn’t land as a critical hit

(Dark) Fairy King [Discernment (Passive)]

Fixed an issue of the [Discernment (Passive)] effect not being applied on some Monsters

Monsters: (Dark) Oracle [Critical Error]/ (Fire/Water/Light) Kung Fu Girl [Twist Kick]/ (Water) Succubus [Parting Gift]â€‹

