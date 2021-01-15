Fortnite Visit Houses In Slurpy Swamp: Here Is The Week 7 Challenge For Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine. Fortnite battle royale is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS..Continue reading this article to know about the Visit houses in Slurpy Swamp not working issue and more..

Also read | Firebase Z Will Be The New Zombies Map In Cold War; Get Launch Date And More

Fortnite Visit Houses in Slurpy Swamp

Also read | AC Odyssey The Blind King: Learn How To Complete The Blind King's Quest

To complete one of Fortnite's Season 5 Week 7 challenges, the players must visit three Houses in Slurpy Swamp in One Match. Slurpy Swamp is a named location on Fortnite's map, and it is positioned just south of Weeping Woods. While it is certainly not requisite, players that are working on this new challenge are to free to land at Slurpy Swamp directly at the beginning of their matches, and the south side of the area is a great place to target. That is because there are three Houses very close to on another in that portion of Slurpy Swamp.

Although this week's challenges are here, these are broken at the moment. This means that you won’t be able to complete this one or any other until a fix is released by Epic Games.

The second news is about the maintenance patch which was released today and it doesn't make any major gameplay changes or introduce any additional items or weapons. This new download addresses stability issues on PS4, Xbox One and PC. This update of 3.00 has a download size of around 500MB on PlayStation. On the plus side, there is no need for any server downtime. The players can just initiate the download, install it, and get back into the game right away.

Fortnite Challenges for Season 5 Week 7:

Visit Houses in Slurpy Swamp in One Match (2)

Collect Books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands (5)

Consume Shield Potions (3)

Destroy Slurp Barrels (10)

Search Chests in Slurpy Swamp (7)

Gain Max Shields in a Single Match (1)

Eliminations with Zero Shield (1)

Also read | How To Beat Arlo In Pokemon Go? A Comprehensive Step By Step Guide Of How To Do It

Also read | AC Odyssey Ezio Roman Set: Check Out How To Get Ezio Set In AC Odyssey