Fortnite Week 10 XP Coins: Find Out Where They Are And How Much XP They Give

Fortnite has been doing a great job pumping out content for the player base in Season 5. While XP coins had been removed from the game a few seasons back, the Fortnite team is back with XP coin challenges. If you want to find the locations of each coin and how to get them, read on.

Fortnite Week 10 XP Coins

Also Read: Fortnite Week 10 Challenges Leaked: Check Out All The Fortnite Challenges Leaked Here

Fortnite has introduced 10 XP coins in the Zero Point map for every week alongside the regular Fortnite weekly challenges, starting this week. There are four types of XP coins and they come in 4 different colours; Green, Purple, Blue and Gold. The XP you get from each coin depends on the rarity of each individual coin, and the rarity is based on the colour. So, in this system, Gold is the rarest and gets you the highest XP points. Out of the 10 XP coins available, there are four green coins, three blue coins, two purple coins and just one super-rare Gold coin. Here's how much each coin is worth in XP points:

Green Coins - 5000 XP

Blue Coins - 6500 XP

Purple Coins - 10,300 XP

Gold Coin - 15,000 XP

Total: 75,100 XP

Fortnite Week 10 XP Coin Locations

Also Read: Fortnite Valentine's Day Update: Know All About The Fortnite 15.30 Update Here

Green Coin Locations

Go to the lone Shack on the northwest of Craggy Cliffs. It's located between the Pizza Pit and Farmers market area. Head to the southeast corner of Lazy Lake. You'll find the coin inside the restaurant. Go the camping site located east of Retail row, near the ocean.

Also Read: Where Are The New NPCs In Fortnite? Learn More About Fortnite Character 43 And 44 Here

Blue Coin Locations

To find the first blue coin, go to Sharky Shell, and you'll find the coin under the shark's nose. Go under the east side of Blue Steel Bridge, and you'll find the coin the water. Go the bridge in Weeping Woods, located southeast of Greasy Graves POI. You will find the coin under the bridge in the water.

Purple Coin Locations

Go to the hill near the river to the southwest of Pleasant Park. Go to the north of Lazy Lake on the big hill. The purple coin is there.

Gold Coin Location

To find the Golden coin, head to Flush Factory and on the east side of the POI, you'll find the Gold Coin. \

Also Read: Fortnite Beskar Umbrella: Find Out How To Get The Beskar Umbrella