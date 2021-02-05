Fortnite Week 10 XP Coins: Find Out Where They Are And How Much XP They Give

Quick links:
Fortnite has been doing a great job pumping out content for the player base in Season 5. While XP coins had been removed from the game a few seasons back, the Fortnite team is back with XP coin challenges. If you want to find the locations of each coin and how to get them, read on.
Also Read: Fortnite Week 10 Challenges Leaked: Check Out All The Fortnite Challenges Leaked Here
Fortnite has introduced 10 XP coins in the Zero Point map for every week alongside the regular Fortnite weekly challenges, starting this week. There are four types of XP coins and they come in 4 different colours; Green, Purple, Blue and Gold. The XP you get from each coin depends on the rarity of each individual coin, and the rarity is based on the colour. So, in this system, Gold is the rarest and gets you the highest XP points. Out of the 10 XP coins available, there are four green coins, three blue coins, two purple coins and just one super-rare Gold coin. Here's how much each coin is worth in XP points:
Also Read: Fortnite Valentine's Day Update: Know All About The Fortnite 15.30 Update Here
Also Read: Where Are The New NPCs In Fortnite? Learn More About Fortnite Character 43 And 44 Here
Also Read: Fortnite Beskar Umbrella: Find Out How To Get The Beskar Umbrella