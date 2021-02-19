Fortnite Week 12 XP Coins: Check Out The Locations For All Fortnite XP Coins

Fortnite Season 5 Zero Point is trying to live up to the extremely fun season 4. This new season brings new characters to the game as bounty hunters. The bounty hunters have been called from different gaming universes to Fortnite Island. Along with this, the players are being treated with many quests and challenges to complete in Fortnite Island. Completing these challenges and quests is one of the best ways to gain some XP for the battle pass in Fortnite. Many players want to know more about Fortnite Week 12 XP Coins.

Also read: Fortnite Valentine's Day Challenges: Learn How To Help Lovely Celebrate Hearts Wild Here

Also read: Fortnite Players Ask Locations To Collect Grimble's Love Potion; Know Details

Fortnite Week 12 XP Coins

XP coins are finally brought back by Fortnite in season 5. Collecting Fortnite XP coins is a great way to level up in the game and they provide the player with quite a bit of XP. There are 4 types of Fortnite XP coins that can be found in the game, Green, Blue, Purple, and Gold. Green coins can be collected directly, Blue coins are found within breakable objects, Purple coins explode into smaller coins and Gold coins need to be driven through by vehicles. Check out the value of each Fortnite XP Coin below:

Green: 5,000 XP

Blue: 6,500 XP

Purple: 10,300 XP

Gold: 15,000 XP

Check out where to find these XP coins in Fortnite below:

Green Coins:

North of Stealthy Stronghold

Southwest of Holly Hedges

Northeast of Misty Meadows

Southeast of Pleasant Park

Blue Coins:

Northeast of Craggy Cliffs

Northeast of Dirty Docks

Southwest of Catty Corner

Purple Coins:

Southwest of Misty Meadows

West of Slurpy Swamp

Gold Coin:

East of Salty Towers

Fortnite Challenges for Week 12

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges for week 12 have been released. These Weekly Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Challenges for this week below:

Deal damage within 15 seconds of gliding

Visit Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay

Destroy inflatable tubemen llamas at gas stations

Find a family portrait from a shipwreck

Throw a fish back into the water

Hit different opponents with a harpoon gun

Catch different weapon types from fishing spots

Also read: Fortnite Update 15.40 Brings Cerberus Glider And A New Short Nite Event; Know Details

Also read: Fortnite Invalid Variant Error: Why Are You Seeing This Error? Is It Fixed By Epic?