Fortnite Week 14 Challenges: Here's How To Earn Bars To Hire A Character

Fortnite has been one of the most popular games in the gaming community. This is because the makers keep adding new content that makes the players involved in the free to play battle royale game. Currently, they have released a new set of challenges and the players are certainly curious about it. To help the players, we have listed all the information we could gather about Fortnite Weekly challenges. Read more about Fortnite.

Earn Bars to here a Character in Fortnite

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this free to play the game and the new Weekly challenges in Fortnite. The players have been trying to find answers to questions like how to earn bars to hire a character in Fortnite and where can earn bars to hire a character in the game. This is because the makers have added an entirely new set of Week 14 challenges and the players are certainly loving it. We have managed to gather a lot more information about this new set of challenges and how to complete them. This information could also help you by answering your questions like how to earn bars to hire a character in Fortnite and where can earn bars to hire a character in the game. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Fortnite.

The players can complete this weekly challenge by searching Chests and Loot Llamas. The most efficient way is to search through safes, smash cash registers at popular places including restaurants and shops, smashing furniture pieces including couches and beds and completing tasks for NPCs. They can also earn gold bars by killing some of their opponents. Usually, it requires a total of 100 Bars to hire a Character in Fortnite but the Week 14 challenges require the players to collect 150 gold bars in the game. We have also listed the list of all the Week 14 challenges right here. Apart from this, we have also attached a small video about completing these weekly challenges in Fortnite.

Epic Fortnite Challenge

Collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs (4)

Harvest fruits and vegetables (8)

Earn Bars to hire a Character (150)

Visit different restaurant kitchens (2)

Drive a vehicle from Sweat Sands to Pleasant Park (1)

Drop off a vehicle at the gas station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner (1)

Drive a vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake (1)

Legendary Fortnite Challenges

Damage opponents at greater than 50 meters away (1,000, 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000)

