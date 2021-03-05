Fortnite Week 14 Xp Coins: Exact Locations Of The New XP Coins In The Game

Fortntie has been one of the most popular free to play games currently. The makers have constantly been updating their game to kepp the players engrossed with the new updates. Recently, they have managed to add a new set of Fortnite weekly challelnges and Xp coins in the game. So the players have been asking a number of questions related to the game. To help them, we have gathered as much information as we could about it. Read more
Also Read | Fortnite Week 14 Challenges: List Of Challenges That Are Going To Be Released Tomorrow
Also Read | TikTok Star 'Nothing Nowhere' Confuses Fortnite Fans After Claiming He "created The Game"
Fortnite Week 14 Xp coins
The players have recenrtly been trying to figure out the week 14 xp coins location. It might be extremely difficult to spot all of these coins in a single game. The best and the most viable option for you guys is to start searching for the xp coins as soon as you land in the game. You can follow these directions that have been mentioned before to get all the coloured Fortnite Xp coins. Apart from that, we have also listed the Fortnite 15.50 patch notes right here. Read
- Green: 5,000 XP
- Blue: 6,500 XP
- Purple: 10,300 XP
- Gold: 15,000 XP
- Gree Xp Coins: Can be fund at 4 locations including Sweaty Sands, Weeping Woods, Retail Row and Holly Headges.
- Blue Xp Coins: Can be found at Steamy Stacks, Northeastern side of Catty Corner and Southern side of Slurpy Swamp
- Purple Xp Coins: Can be found at Pleasent Park and Dirty Docks
- Gold Xp Coins: Can be found at salty tower
Fortnite Weekly challenges
- Collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs (4)
- Harvest fruits and vegetables (8)
- Earn Bars to hire a Character (150)
- Visit different restaurant kitchens (2)
- Drive a vehicle from Sweat Sands to Pleasant Park (1)
- Drop off a vehicle at the gas station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner (1)
- Drive a vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake (1)
Fortnite 15.50 patch notes
New
- The Hand Cannon heads back to the vault, while another item returns.
- New Island size in Creative & localized Featured Creative Hub support added.
- Battle Royale
- Split Screen “Ready Up!” issue.
- Snowy Floppers do not grant Shield or Icy Feet.
- Cars not always dealing damage on impact.
- Total Bars appearing as 0 when loading into a match with high latency.
- Escalation Modifier Damage Buff does not buff Hero Skills or Gadgets.
General Fixes
- Added various login problems.
- Added network improvements.
- Performance improvements added.
- Other minor fixes.
Mobile
- Cannot start or switch to Creative Mode
Also Read | Rapid Fire SMG: Here's Where You Can Find This New SMG In Fortnite
Also Read | Fortnite Rule 3.1: Know Eligibility Of Fortnite Lazar & Fresh's Super Knockback Tournament