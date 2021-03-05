Fortnite Week 14 Xp Coins: Exact Locations Of The New XP Coins In The Game

Fortntie has been one of the most popular free to play games currently. The makers have constantly been updating their game to kepp the players engrossed with the new updates. Recently, they have managed to add a new set of Fortnite weekly challelnges and Xp coins in the game. So the players have been asking a number of questions related to the game. To help them, we have gathered as much information as we could about it. Read more

Fortnite Week 14 Xp coins

The players have recenrtly been trying to figure out the week 14 xp coins location. It might be extremely difficult to spot all of these coins in a single game. The best and the most viable option for you guys is to start searching for the xp coins as soon as you land in the game. You can follow these directions that have been mentioned before to get all the coloured Fortnite Xp coins. Apart from that, we have also listed the Fortnite 15.50 patch notes right here. Read

Green: 5,000 XP

Blue: 6,500 XP

Purple: 10,300 XP

Gold: 15,000 XP

Gree Xp Coins: Can be fund at 4 locations including Sweaty Sands, Weeping Woods, Retail Row and Holly Headges.

Blue Xp Coins: Can be found at Steamy Stacks, Northeastern side of Catty Corner and Southern side of Slurpy Swamp

Purple Xp Coins: Can be found at Pleasent Park and Dirty Docks

Gold Xp Coins: Can be found at salty tower

Fortnite Weekly challenges

Collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs (4)

Harvest fruits and vegetables (8)

Earn Bars to hire a Character (150)

Visit different restaurant kitchens (2)

Drive a vehicle from Sweat Sands to Pleasant Park (1)

Drop off a vehicle at the gas station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner (1)

Drive a vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake (1)

Fortnite 15.50 patch notes

New

The Hand Cannon heads back to the vault, while another item returns.

New Island size in Creative & localized Featured Creative Hub support added.

Battle Royale

Split Screen “Ready Up!” issue.

Snowy Floppers do not grant Shield or Icy Feet.

Cars not always dealing damage on impact.

Total Bars appearing as 0 when loading into a match with high latency.

Escalation Modifier Damage Buff does not buff Hero Skills or Gadgets.

General Fixes

Added various login problems.

Added network improvements.

Performance improvements added.

Other minor fixes.

Mobile

Cannot start or switch to Creative Mode

