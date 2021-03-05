Harvest Fruits And Vegetables In Fortnite: Here's How To Complete The Weekly Challenges

Fortnite has been one of the most popular games in the gaming community. This is because the makers keep adding new content that makes the players involved in the free to play battle royale game. Currently, they have released a new set of challenges and the players are certainly curious about it. To help the players, we have listed all the information we could gather about Fortnite Weekly challenges. Read more about Fortnite.

Fortntie: Harvest Fruits and Vegetables

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this free to play the game and the new Weekly challenges in Fortnite. The players have been trying to find answers to questions like how to harvest fruits and vegetables in Fortnite and where can one harvest fruits and vegetables in the game. This is because the makers have added an entirely new set of Week 14 challenges and the players are certainly loving it. We have managed to gather a lot more information about this new set of challenges and how to complete them. This information could also help you by answering your questions like how to harvest fruits and vegetables in Fortnite and where can one harvest fruits and vegetables in the game. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Fortnite.

If the players wish to complete this challenge, then they will need to harvest a total of eight fruits and/or vegetables. They can start moving towards the Orchard that could be the most viable location in order to complete this challenge. There you can find a cabbage patch along with a number of apples on the floor. Do not consume all these fruits and vegetable at one. Harvest them and put them in your inventory to complete this weekly challenge. We have also listed the list of all the Week 14 challenges right here. Apart from this, we have also attached a small video about completing these weekly challenges in Fortnite.

Fortnite 14 challenges

Epic Challenges

Collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs (4)

Harvest fruits and vegetables (8)

Earn Bars to hire a Character (150)

Visit different restaurant kitchens (2)

Drive a vehicle from Sweat Sands to Pleasant Park (1)

Drop off a vehicle at the gas station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner (1)

Drive a vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake (1)

Legendary Challenges

Damage opponents at greater than 50 meters away (1,000, 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000)

