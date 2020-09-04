Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4 has taken the gaming community by storm. The Marvel Esque 'Nexus War' update has been jam-packed with content and the fans are loving it. Fortnite weekly challenges are known to be quite fun and reward the player with a massive number of XPs. The weekly challenges for season 4 are quite interesting as they revolve around the Marvel Universe. With all that said now, check out Fortnite week 2 challenges:

Where is Craggy Cliffs in Fortnite?

Fortnite is here with a new set of weekly challenges for Week 2 challenges. Destroying 7 boats is one of the challenges this week and a fairly simple one at that. Players have to head over to the POI Craggy Cliffs and explode 7 boats there. It can be slightly confusing for the players to determine which boats are to be destroyed.

How to destroy boats in Craggy Cliffs?

Once the players enter Fortnite Island, they need to move towards the north of the battle royale map. Craggy Cliffs is a scenic town that is an absolute delight to the eyes. Craggy Cliffs is a coastal town and has a bunch of boats around for players to sail the Fortnite seas. Players need to head towards the northeast direction, near the beach. They can spot a Quinjet landed there too. Players need to look for a shed that will have 4 of the 7 boats they need to destroy right outside.

For the next location, the players need to run back into the town. In the centre of Craggy Cliffs, next to the 'Cap'n Carp' store, 2 boats can be found on the west wall and 2 on the north wall. This should bring the total to 8 boats and the player should be notified of completing the weekly challenge.

Fortnite Week 2 Challenges

Fortnite Weekly Challenges are quite interesting and enjoyable to complete. A player can grab up to 25,000 XP on each weekly challenge they complete and if they group up, they can earn a massive 50,000 XP reward. Weekly challenges are exclusive for battle pass holders. These weekly challenges help the player to level up fast in the battle pass and unlock a lot of skins quickly. Completing Fortnite Week 2 challenges rewards the player with an in-game Wolverine skin. Other Fortnite Week 2 Challenges are as follows:

Find Chests at Salty Springs

Eliminations at The Authority

Reach Sentinel heads and dance on the top of Sentinel Graveyard

Bounce on dog toys located at the Ant Manor

Ride a Motorboat under steel bridges. The bridges should not be of the same colour.

Search S.H.I.E.L.D. Chests inside Quinjets

Take Damage from Opponents at Catty Corner

