Fortnite Week 2 XP Coins For Season 4 Chapter 2: Know Locations And Challenges

Fortnite week 2 challenges are out for Season 4 Chapter 2. For this week, a new set of coins have spawned on the map. Read on to know more about the locations and challenges.

Fortnite Week 2 XP Coins: All Locations, Week 2 Challenges and more

Since the second set of weekly challenges has released, players have been hard at work finding all XP coins. Players are wondering as to where are all the XP coins located. Take a look at this video below as a location guide.

A new set of XP coins are out for week 2 of Chapter 2 Season 4 in Fortnite. There are no gold coins yet to be found, but you can easily gain experience by gathering up the nine coins found on the map. The coins are spread all around the map so using a car or helicopter makes them easy to gather. Look for objects that are glowing blue to find blue coins. Purple ones burst into smaller XP coins. Blue ones have timers on them during the match. Gold ones reward you with 15,000 XP.

There are four green, three blue, and two purple XP coins to collect for week two. They are in pretty normal spots. However, some of the green coins are a bit harder to find due to their locations.

All XP Coins

For those who do not know, there are three different types of XP coins. And new ones spawn each week on the map. Here is a quick outline of all the coins and how much XP you will gain from each.

Green – Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP

Purple – Will burst into smaller XP Coins, collecting all will grant you 10,300 XP

Blue – Have timers on them during the match, rewards 6,500 XP

Gold – Will reward you with 15,000 XP

Fortnite Week 2 Challenges

Last week saw the arrival of Ant Manor and Panther’s Prowl, and there were a lot of Awakening challenges available at the Season 4 start, as you unlock them in the battle pass. The Fortnite Week 2 Challenges are listed below :

Search Chests at Salty Springs: 7

Eliminations at The Authority: 3

Dance on top of different Sentinel heads at the Sentinel Graveyard: 3

Destroy boats at Craggy Cliffs: 7

Bounce on different dog toys at the Ant Manor: 4

Ride a Motorboat under different coloured steel bridges: 3

Search S.H.I.E.L.D Chests inside Quinjets: 7

Promo Image Credits: Epic Games