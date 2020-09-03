PUBG PC Is From Which Country? Know PUBG PC Origin And More Details

Ever since the government banned PUBG Mobile along with 117 other Chinese apps on September 2, 2020, gamers have been looking for alternatives. One of the many questions bothering gamers now is -- PUBG PC is from which country? Read on to know more details:

Also read | Dr Disrespect Ban Theories That You Must Check Out; Read Details

PUBG PC is from which country? PUBG PC Origin

Player Unknown's BattleGround (PUBG) was developed by Irishman Brendan Greene, designed and developed by PUBG Corporation which is a subsidiary of Bluehole (South Korean company). Brendan Greene, also known by his online alias “PlayerUnknown”, is the maker of the famous battle royale game PUBG. Brendan used to be a professional photographer and graphic designer in Sau Paulo, Brazil. This was before his career as a game developer.

The game is based on previous models that were created by Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene for other games, inspired by the 2000 Japanese film 'Battle Royale', and expanded into a standalone game under Greene's creative direction. In the game, around one hundred players parachute on an island and search for weapons and equipment to defeat other players and be the last one standing.

Also read | Is Riot Games A Chinese Company? Tracing The Game Developer's Origin

The mobile version of PUBG is developed by the Chinese game company Tencent. So is PUBG PC Chinese? As far as the PC version goes, it is a Korean product & not Chinese.

Is PUBG PC Banned?

On September 02, 2020, PUBG Mobile was banned along with 117 other Chinese apps by the Government of India. So even the mobile version is now banned. PUBG PC is, however, not banned as it's a Korean game company product and not Chinese.

Also read | Is Free Fire Banned In India? See Details About Whether Free Fire Has Been Banned

How to play PUBG in India?

As of September 2, 2020, the mobile version of PUBG has been banned in India, but gamers can still play the PC and console versions. Take a look at this latest gameplay trailer below of PUBG PC and console.

For those who own a decently powerful gaming PC, or even a console, playing PUBG won't be an issue but for the ones who love mobile gaming a lot more, there are certainly alternatives like COD Mobile, Gareena free-fire, and more.

Also read | Can PUBG Make A Comeback From The Ban After The Government's Latest Crackdown?

Promo Image Credits: PUBG Corporation